‘83 Update: ‘Kapil Dev’ Ranveer Singh Gets His Srikkanth In This Tamil Star!

Ever since the news of ‘83, the Kapil Dev biopic came out, Cricket and Ranveer Singh fans couldn’t hold their excitement to relive the special victorious moments from the 1983 World Cup win. Director Kabir Khan is leaving no stone unturned to compromise with this Ranveer Singh starrer.

Now as days are passing by, some amazing talents are getting associated with the film. Recently, the makers announced that Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk has been finalised to play the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu in this awaited film.

Now the new addition to the team is Tamil actor Jiiva who will be essaying the role of cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Jiiva, who will make his Bollywood debut with this one, has already started shooting for the film and he told Midday, “I began training for the part last month.”

He further added, “[Former Indian cricketer] Balwinder [Singh] Sandhu had visited me here in Chennai to notice my batting form and see how well-versed I was about cricket. Since then, we have been in touch regularly. Since I must pick up the nuances of batting correctly, I have been exchanging videos of my progress with [his team] regularly.”

Confirming the same to Pinkvilla, producer Madhu Mantena said, “I have been a huge fan of Jiiva since the time I saw one of my favourite films with him called KO. I have always wanted to remake it here in Hindi. It’s awesome that finally, I am getting a chance to work with him. I can’t think of anyone better to be able to do justice in playing Srikkanth on the big screen.”

