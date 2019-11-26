65th Filmfare Awards Is NOT Happening In Mumbai But At This Venue!

Filmfare is one of the highly celebrated award function of Bollywood. The event has a long history of 64 years and is the household name in the country. Now, it is making it to the headlines as it is shifted from its traditional venue i.e. Mumbai.

Yes, the event has been shifted from Mumbai to Guwahati for the 65th year. The event will take place on 15th February 2020. Confirming about the same, Vineet Jain, the managing director of Times Group said, “The association between Bollywood and Assam is decades old, with the state providing a mesmerising backdrop for Hindi films. Ek Pal, which had featured Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Farooq Shaikh, was shot in Jorhat in 1986. The National Award-winning Daman, starring Raveena Tandon, was filmed here in 2001 and more recently, in 2016, the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Rangoon in Dhemaji,” reports Mumbai Mirror.

“Assam is the gateway to the North-East and we could not have asked for a better partner to spread the cheer of cinema in this region. I am aware of the Honourable Chief Minister’s vision of making Guwahati the hub of South-East Asia and the Times Group can be a media partner in this journey. People across the world often shape their perception of a country, state or city through entertainment. For long, the film industry has served as an ambassador of culture and tourism,” he adds further.



Even, the chief minister Of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, posted a picture proclaiming the same.

