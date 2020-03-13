5 Years Of NH10: Anushka Sharma Shares A Heartfelt Post For Her First Production

Anushka Sharma turned producer 5 years ago with NH-10, which was bankrolled under the Clean Slate Productions, owned by the actress and her brother, Karnesh Sharma. Today, as the film completes 5 years of its release, the Pari actress has taken to her social media handle to share some BTS pictures from the shoot days along with a heartfelt caption.

In a slew of pictures shared by Anushka, one can see her prepping for her character. Captioning the photo, Anushka wrote, “The decision to produce NH-10 was very instinctive for me. It appealed to my core of doing something different and entertaining audiences with disruptive content. I was 25, I had no knowledge of producing films and I didn’t know what I was getting into but I knew that I had to do it. My brother @kans26 and I have built CSF brick by brick and we have together dreamt of contributing to the changing content landscape of our country. We have miles to go and lots to achieve but we are proud of the disruptive content we have managed to create so far. We tried to make the stereotyped non-mainstream cinema, mainstream and I feel validated today. I’m proud of what Clean Slate Films has achieved so far and it all started with this one … #5YearsOfNH10 @officialcsfilms.”







For those who haven’t seen the film, NH-10 is a hard-hitting and gritty film that revolves around a Delhi couple who gets stuck in an honour killing brawl and is on the run for their lives. The film also featured Neil Bhoopalam, Darshan Kumar and Deepti Naval in pivotal roles.

Directed by Navdeep Singh, NH-10 was touted as the sleeper hit of 2015 and won rave reviews not just from fans but also critics.

