1980’s ‘The Burning Train’ Starring Vinod Khanna, Hema Malini & Dharmendra To Get A Star-Studded Remake!

The Burning Train, which originally featured Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna and Jitendra is all set for a remake. Released in 1980, the thriller was a major disappointment to audiences and also at the box office. However, Juno Chopra in collaboration with Jackky Bhagnani is all set to remake the film that was produced by his grandfather BR Chopra.

Opening up about the collaboration, Jackky confirmed the news saying that The Burning Train is a film that he has grown up on watching. Jackky has been quoted saying, “I’m sure many of us did. It’s classic Bollywood and I’m thrilled to be working with my friend Juno to recreate the magic that Ravi Chopra sir had 40 years ago. It has its heart at the right place and we are all set to give it our all.”

Further revealing details about when will the film be going on floors and who the cast will be, Jackky has been quoted by Mumbai Mirror saying, “We will be finalizing the cast soon. The modern adaptation will be set in a train itself and will have a new twist.”

Featuring Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Danny Denzongpa and Vinod Mehra in pivotal roles, The Burning Train revolves around the lives of 3 best friends who risk their lives to stop the fire the breaks out in India’s fastest and newly launched train Super Express.

The film had an impressive song list crooned by RD Burman and was one of the most heard playlists of those days. What’s more, is that the films VFX was way ahead of its time. Well, it certainly will be interesting to see who fills in the shoes of these celebrated Bollywood veterans.

Do let us know in the comments section below who would you like to see in the new age ensemble film.

