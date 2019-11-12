1921 Fame Angela Krislinzki Gears Up For The Web Series Titled Pavan Pooja

Actress Angela Krislinzki, who entertained the audience in movie “1921“, is excited for her upcoming web series “Pavan Pooja”.

The web series is directed by “Bunty Aur Babli” helmer Shaad Ali.

The show is about a couple named Pavan and Pooja, and the journey will be narrated in three phases: young, middle, and old. It also features Sharman Joshi, Gul Panag, Kunal Madhiwala, Mrinal Dutt, Geetika Vidya, Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, and Aachal Chandel.

At the moment, Angela is enjoying all the appreciation coming her way for her latest music video “Tera badan”. She was also seen in “Ishq ka raja”.

She has done a lot of music videos, with 18 music videos to her credit. In “Ishq ka raja”, she is seen doing belly dancing, and is winning hearts with her sizzling moves.

Next, she will start shooting in Delhi for the film, “Aaram Se“.

