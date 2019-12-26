Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani who is known to make social allegories directed Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi’s ‘3 Idiots’ a decade ago, which slammed the rote learning method of our education system with heart-rending, satirical and humorous moments. The film that takes you through the lives of 3 college boys pursuing engineering changed the perception and ideology of many Indians.

The narrative inspired parents to permit their children to expand their horizons and pursue their dreams beyond the limited popular choices the system offers. It also resulted in children empathising with their parents’ struggles.

Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots, a story based on the education system that changed many perceptions, completes a decade!
10 Years Of 3 Idiots: One Film Changing Many Perceptions!

The climax of the film which was shot in Ladakh became so popular that the tourism in Ladakh increased manifolds post the release of the film.

The film which was consequently aired multiple times by Sony Entertainment Television on their channels still remains to be a favourite with the audiences.

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra the film featuring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sharman Joshi R. Madhavan and Boman Irani struck all the right chords with the audience for its realistic and yet unique storyline.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here