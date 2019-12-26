10 Years Of 3 Idiots: One Film Changing Many Perceptions!

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani who is known to make social allegories directed Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi’s ‘3 Idiots’ a decade ago, which slammed the rote learning method of our education system with heart-rending, satirical and humorous moments. The film that takes you through the lives of 3 college boys pursuing engineering changed the perception and ideology of many Indians.

The narrative inspired parents to permit their children to expand their horizons and pursue their dreams beyond the limited popular choices the system offers. It also resulted in children empathising with their parents’ struggles.

The climax of the film which was shot in Ladakh became so popular that the tourism in Ladakh increased manifolds post the release of the film.

The film which was consequently aired multiple times by Sony Entertainment Television on their channels still remains to be a favourite with the audiences.

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra the film featuring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sharman Joshi R. Madhavan and Boman Irani struck all the right chords with the audience for its realistic and yet unique storyline.

