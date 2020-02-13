Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown January 2020 RESULTS: Teri Mitti – 11 Months & Still The Champion, Ajay Devgn’s Shankara Re Shankara Rules Too

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown January 2020 RESULTS: With some old songs and some new from the old movies, we are here with the results of January 2020’s ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown‘. With the addition of the songs from Street Dancer 3D’s Garmi, Love Aaj Kal’s Haan Main Galat, Akshay Kumar’s Teri Mitti (Kesari) and Ajay Devgn’s Shankara Re Shankara (Tanhaji) are still ruling this list.

Let’s see what have been the changes as compared to last month.

Despite the addition of 8 new songs, Akshay Kumar’s Teri Mitti from Kesari has again emerged victorious with around 36.04% of the total votes. It’s been 11 months and Teri Mitti is still in the list winning the position for most of those months. Just like December, Ajay Devgn’s Shankara Re Shankara is on the 2nd position with 15.93% of the votes. Malang’s title track with just around 11.07% of the votes completes the top 3 positions of the list.

For the full result, refer to the poll below:

Here was the result of the Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown of January. Stick to this space to see what songs make to the next month and how many new are included in it.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!