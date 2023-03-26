Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Sharad Kelkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Barun Chanda

Director: Ajay Singh

What’s Good: Brilliant performances, earnest attempt at keeping the viewers intrigued & a good kill time.

What’s Bad: It clings on to some tried & tested methods to introduce something new, hampering the excitement

Watch or Not?: Watch it for the twist

Available on: Netflix

Runtime: 110 Minutes

We see a hammered badly-shaped Ankit (Sunny Kaushal) explaining to someone why he is innocent and hasn’t done anything wrong as the scene cuts into a flashback of 8 months earlier. Ankit flirts with an air hostess, Neha (Yami Gautam), and, of course, stalks her to get close to her. One romantic song later, she’s pregnant, and he’s the man with crores of debts being looked out for by someone very dangerous.

Following an emotionally scarring accident, Ankit & Neha smuggle some diamonds via a flight and clear their debts. Following a set plan, the flight they decide to do so gets hijacked & everything goes for a toss. How this double tragedy will unravel multiple mysteries around both the characters is what the crux of the film is all about.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Movie Review: Script Analysis

Before diving deep into the technicalities, let’s ask the film’s team a question here. Raj Kumar Gupta, the man behind brilliant thrillers like Aamir, No One Killed Jessica & Raid, has been credited as the film’s writer everywhere (trailer, Wiki, IMDb & all the existing reviews). But the team hasn’t mentioned his name anywhere in the movie, i.e. in the initial credits & the post-credits; what’s happening here?

Siraj Ahmed (Ray) & Amar Kaushik (Stree, Bala, Bhediya) have penned the story of this film & yes, it’s not a combo one would expect to combine for a thriller. Siraj won a fan for life in my writing 2 of the most brilliant episodes (Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya) in Ray and Amar has films like Stree & Bala to his account. Apart from a bomb gag, you won’t find the Amar Kaushik school of humour here. These two poles apart personalities (off-screen) design a story that relies heavily on a single twist without building-up something concrete around it.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Movie Review: Star Performance

Sunny Kaushal‘s trait of being a simpleton & a heinous person at the same time helps to set himself apart from his contemporaries. You can’t judge if he’s innocent or pretending to be one. The script also allows him to do that, but he justifies every word of it with his skilful act.

Yami Gautam benefits the most from the ‘one major’ twist as her character takes a 360° turn taking her routine act and turning it into something to remember by. She continues to be in form after a brilliant Lost, attracting the attention of filmmakers who might have avoided her till now. Sharad Kelkar & Indraneil Sengupta are OK with their act, though their characters needed much more meat for the makers to justify their presence.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Movie Review: Direction, Music

I was surprised to know Ajay Singh was the first assistant director to Raj Kumar Gupta on Aamir, and the mystical nature of this film clearly states how he has learnt from one of the best. He divides the movie into two parts – before & after ‘the twist’ and the problem lies in building up the routine hijack subplot to reach the juicy part.

Ketan Sodha’s background score orchestrates the desired thumps to create an impatient tone around the narrative. Vishal Mishra’s single love song doesn’t click; I don’t even remember what’s the song called and can’t care much to Google and mention its name, it’s that forgettable.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is clever but incomplete; it’s smart in new ways but dumb in some old ways.

Three stars!

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Trailer

The film released on 24th March, 2023.

Share with us your experience of watching Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.

