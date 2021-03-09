Bombay Rose Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 (Three and a half stars)



Advertisement

Star Cast: Anurag Kashyap, Cylie Khare, Amit Deondi, Makrand Deshpande, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shishir Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Amardeep Jha

Director: Gitanjali Rao

What’s Good: Every frame is worth a million bucks and takes the level of animation in Indian cinema on a level far higher.

What’s Bad: It’s not promoted enough to reach a good number of audience.

Loo Break: Well it’s an art film and you’ll watch it in the comfort of your home so yes, you can have as many breaks as you need.

Watch or Not?: A big yes for the never seen before painting animation which fills your eyes with sheer beauty.

User Rating:

Bombay Rose is the story of 8 characters in the city and how their lives are directly or indirectly connected to each other. There’s nothing special about the story here but the storytelling, the emotions and the socio-political issues which have forever been relevant hold your attention.

Bombay Rose Movie Review: Script Analysis

Bombay Rose is a mere 1:30 hour approx film so the slow nature of the screenplay doesn’t affect you. What’s beautiful about the script is that it tugs at your heartstrings with the right emotions. The track of the ill-fated Hindu girl and Muslim boy falling for each other, the old woman who loves to dwell on her old glorious days are sure to melt your heart. Also, there’s so much pureness in the track of a little girl who brings the deaf and mute child labour to her home. It won’t be wrong to say that the script is full of extraordinarily sad, beautiful and extremely relevant things in our otherwise ordinary lives. The story also beautifully captures the impact of Bollywood films and stars on the lives of normal people.

Bombay Rose Movie Review: Star Performance

It’s an animation film so there are only voiceovers and everyone has done a good job. But it was a treat to notice a realistic filmmaker like Anurag Kashyap speaking OTT dialogues of a Bollywood action star Raja Khan.

Bombay Rose Movie Review: Direction, Music

Gitanjali Rao has given a fantastic direction and the viewers will be totally in awe of her after watching this cinematic gem. She has crafted each and every frame with so much love that it shows brightly. It won’t be wrong to say that the film is a big treat for art cinema lovers. It will in fact make many of you fall in love with art cinema even if you didn’t develop its taste yet. Kudos to her, and her whole team. However, the film would’ve been far better if she could take care of the detailing.

Music is a great part of the story and adds value to the narrative. The ‘Rewa’ song will stay with you for quite a long time.

Bombay Rose Movie Review: The Last Word

Bombay Rose is a cinematic delight and it’s an irony that it’s not releasing in cinemas. To see it on the big screen would’ve been a pleasure of a different kind. Still, it’s now on Netflix and you should watch it on as big screen as possible. Watch it to know that India is full of talented filmmakers. They are trying to reach us and now the ball is in our court.

Three & A Half Stars

Bombay Rose Trailer

Bombay Rose releases on 08th March 2021.

Advertisement

Share with us your experience of watching Bombay Rose.

Must Read: Bombay Begums Review: Alankrita Shrivastava’s Begums Seek ‘Ijjat’ In A Man’s World, Amruta Subhash & Pooja Bhatt Hit The Goal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube