7 Dogs Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Ahmed Ezz, Karim Abdel Aziz, Monica Bellucci, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt

Director: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

7 Dogs Movie Review: 7 Dogs puts explosive action ahead of logic and finesse. (Photo Credit – Instagram)

What’s Good: Fodder for action lovers

What’s Bad: Gimmicky use of animation and jerky cinematography in key sequences

Loo Break: If you like action, preferably not

Watch or Not?: Entirely your call

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 125 Minutes

User Rating:

Khalid Al-Azzazi (Ahmed Ezz) from Interpol captures Ghali Abu Dawood (Karim Abdel Aziz), who is linked to a crime syndicate known as 7 Dogs. The syndicate has just begun to traffic a new and lethal psychotropic drug called Pink Lady and plans to spread the marketing worldwide. Due to the manner in which the syndicate operates, Khalid is forced to work with Ghali, who has to be freed from jail on a kind of ‘extended’ parole, to help him achieve the mission. But Ghali was also being hunted by the syndicate, and as he gives Khalid clues on how to achieve their target, they naturally come in contract (and conflict!) with diverse names connected to the organization. Their nerves and passion are tested to the hilt, along with those of their assistant female officers (Tara Emad and Sandy Bella), who are their key backups. The mission leads them to India, where Gulf favorites Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt make fleeting cameos, and later to other locations.

7 Dogs Movie Review: Salman Khan makes a fleeting yet noticeable appearance (Photo Credit – Instagram)

7 Dogs Movie Review: Script Analysis

As with Hollywood movies and South Indian films, this is Popcorn entertainment with a capital ‘P’! Logic and finesse in the script (Turki Alalshikh’s story scripted by Mohamed El-Dabbah) are voluntarily sidelined by the writers and filmmakers. An opening sequence that should have been crackerjack, as it involves a plane on fire, has jerky camerawork that puts a severe strain on my eyes, especially as I was sitting near the screen. This alone made me shift to the last row in the preview cinema, and my point is that it distracted me from the tension they wished to show.

Absurdities galore abound, especially in the gambling den of one of the main operatives of 7 Dogs—Guilia (Monica Bellucci). But if you begin to ask questions about logical nitty-gritties, you can fill an A4 sheet in medium font! As with the world entertainers, the climax hints at a sequel. And the general tenor resembles not only American but also movies from South India, the YRF Spy Universe, Vidyut Jammwal’s B-grade (in effect) actioners, and more.

India is shown to the world through filthy by-lanes and alleys, a ramshackle (sorry, could not find a more befitting word) Salman Khan in a fleeting cameo as Johar and a ridiculous appearance by Sanjay Dutt as Ranjit. Then we have the script showing a kitschy backstory for Ghali, who has a wife and son, and cannot reveal himself to them for their own safety. We also have a mushy-mushy romance between Khalid, who now has a desk job as per the dictates of his seniors (played by Nasser Al Qasabi and Sayed Ragab), and his love, Rabab (Hana El Zahed). Their plans to wed are being constantly stonewalled by ‘duty’. Rabab is also on a collision course regarding the choice of wedding venue with Khalid’s mom (Hala Sedki).

The climax even sees Rabab and mom-in-law embracing as the wedding is finally on. We even have the izzatdaar but actually a devilish stereotype in ‘Dog’ Roman Marks (Giancarlo Esposito) and a gutless Barney (Martin Lawrence) doing a comic cameo. Every element in the script (and the film’s presentation) is subservient only to action, action, and more action.

Last but not least, we have humor intended in the interactions between the captor Khalid and the captive Ghali. And we again remember myriad Indian and American male-bonding-yet-antagonist characters. Riyadh’s first big blockbuster is clearly a tribute and a fairly skilled copy of entertainer actioners with little to carry home. And though the production center is in Saudi Arabia, the producers don’t belong there!

7 Dogs Movie Review: Star Performance

The star cast is international, but frankly, Salman, Sanjay Dutt, and Giancarlo Esposito, all imports, along with lesser names like Sandy Bella and Sneha Sidh, are as good as wasted. Only Monica Bellucci has a longer role, and she is good, and so are Martin Lawrence and He Rong Lin in small roles.

The lead actors, Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz (especially the latter in a better-defined role), are thankfully more than competent and carry the film. Their supporting ladies (Tara Emad and Sandy Bella) and seniors (Nasser Al Qasabi and Sayed Ragab) also make a mark. Maya Aboul Hosn, as Guilia’s assistant, makes her presence felt despite the sketchy role.

7 Dogs Movie Review: Ahmed Ezz brings intensity and conviction to the action-packed role. (Photo Credit – Instagram)

7 Dogs Movie Review: Direction, Music

As mentioned above, everything is tailored towards unfettered action, scale, and grandeur. There is lavish spending on sets, locations, and more. The director duo (Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah) has no other aim than to entertain, entertain, and entertain (wonder if they watched The Dirty Picture!), and they succeed in this to a fair extent. But they could have eschewed the disastrous jerkiness in cinematography in the action sequences, the similarly erratic editing, and the overdose of animation, which becomes very, very irritating!

The music (Lorne Balfe) is usually deafening, and that could have been controlled in the final mix and master.

7 Dogs Movie Review: Monica Bellucci makes the most of her extended role. (Photo Credit – Instagram)

7 Dogs Movie Review: The Last Word

Mindless entertainment is now a genre by itself. 7 Dogs strives to join the lot.

Two and a half stars!

7 Dogs Trailer

7 Dogs released on 21st August, 2026.

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