Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Shahid Kapoor To Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vote For Your Favourite Animal Print Look

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: While Bollywood actors are known to create Fashion trends that are followed by millions, most trends are gender-specific. But the animal print outfits is something that Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor to Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor have all rocked with immense ease! Now we at Koimoi have come up with our exclusive compilation of looks from 2019 that these Bollywood fashion icons have donned and you are free to pick your favourites!

So take a look at our exclusive list of the best 2019 Animal Print looks and vote for your favourite now!

1. Ranveer Singh:

Trust the Gully Boy actor to rock the most unimaginable looks like a pro! And so when Ranveer Singh steps out in this leopard print co-ordinated 3 piece suit, we were not one bit fazed. With two gold chains and a signature square sun glasses, Ranveer carried the look with envious ease.

2. Malaika Arora:

The Chhaiya Chhaiya girl is definitely one of Bollywood’s biggest fashionista and has clearly done justice to the phrase that ‘age is just a number’. The actress was dressed in a leopard print balloon style one piece. The outfit had a huge belt around the waist and an elongated left shoulder detailing, giving her outfit an edgy look. The outfit clung at all the right places highlighting her curves to the best. Malaika kept her jewelry to the minimal with black beaded dangler and a few delicate rings. In one of the looks, Malaika also completed her look with a huge bow hairband.







3. Shahid Kapoor:

The Kabir Singh actor never fails to impress us with his fashion choices. And so, when the actors stepped out in a Zebra print 3-piece suit, we were awestruck by the suave Shahid Kapoor. With a plain black shirt inside the zebra printed shirt, Shahid teamed his attire with a zebra printed pant that had a thick black strip on the outside. Keeping it subtle, Shahid opted for black boots with a subtle embossment on them.





4. Shilpa Shetty:

With her hourglass figure, make Shilpa Shetty wear anything, and the lady kills the look. And this time, her leopard printed off-shouldered zipper is what has caught our fancy. With a frilled neck, and golden bangles, Shilpa kept her tassels in loose curls. She completed the look with high rising ankle-length boots. Shilpa kept her makeup minimal and wore statement hoop earrings.

5. Karan Johar:

Karan Johar is the only man apart from Ranveer Singh who has no qualms wearing the quirkiest outfits like a boss. And that is exactly what he did when he was recently spotted in Italy during the recce for Takht. Wearing an oversized leopard print fur jacket over black pants, Karan had worn a woolen fur like muffler to complete his look. Giving the KJo effect his outfit were the black square-framed sunglasses.

6. Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Carrying the looks and swag of Kareena Kapoor Khan has been the dream of every girl in the country. So when Kareena was spotted in this zebra print blazer teamed with black pants, fans went berserk. Giving the outfit a twist, Bebo wore a white transparent round neck bralette inside. Keeping her makeup to a bare minimal with her signature kohl eyes and the perfect winged eyeliner, Bebo ditched any kind of jewellery and let the outfit do the talking.

