Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Schools Archana Gautam & Says, "You're Flying Too High You Attitude"

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, show’s host and superstar Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding contestant Archana Gautam for the statement she made on Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot and their looks.

Salman asked Archana: “Archana you are flying too high with your attitude. For Sumbul, you said ‘Shakal dekhkar rani raja banao’. Everybody in India knows this face and because of this face, many people know her. Aap apne aap ko samajhti kya hain? For Shalin, you said ‘he has a face like a dog’!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shalin tried to put his point but Salman Khan asked him not to, before finally screaming: “I said not now!”

Are y’all following Bigg Boss 16 this year? What are your thoughts on Salman Khan schooling Archana Gautam in the lastest episode?

Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Ashneer Grover: “Shark Tank Wale Bade Gareeb Log Hai… We Were Not Paid Anything & Did Bonded Labour”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News