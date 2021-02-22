If you are up to date with everything happening in the telly world, you will know that TV heartthrob Aly Goni was the third runners-up of Bigg Boss 14. The actor, who entered the Salman Khan hosted show to support girlfriend-actress Jasmin Bhasin, made a place for himself with his charming personality, stand for himself and friends and more.

When team Koimoi met the actor after the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale, we asked him a question that was going throw the minds of many – him supporting co-contestant Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin’s game more than playing his own. During the same conversation, he also told a little about his personal life, aka a possible wedding with Ms Bhasin.

When asked if playing the Bigg Boss game for himself and not supporting that of Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya’s would have helped him, Aly Goni replied, “I was playing for myself. Yeh sab cheese aise hai ki mai balance karna chata hu. Mere liye mera dost important hai. (I wanted to balance everything. For me, friendship is important.)”

He continued, “Support kuch nahi tha. Waha pe saath rehna agar support hai toh I don’t know. Jasmin ko I really did (support) par Rahul ke saath mera ek saath tha, jiske saath mai comfortable tha. Aur baki logo ke saath normal tha, isliye logo ko zyada support type dikha hoga, but game mai hum (Rahul & Aly) humesha apna apna game khelte the. (It wasn’t support. If staying together there is support, then I don’t know. I did support Jasmin, but with Rahul, I shared a very comfortable bond. With other Bigg Boss 14 housemates, I was normal maybe that’s why it looked like I was supporting his game. We always played our own games.)”

Talking about marriage plans, Aly Goni revealed, “Inshallah.” He continued, “I really want to spend time with her, (experience the full dating feel). Inshallah jab bhi aacha mauka, gharwalo ke marzi hui toh shaadi. (When all works out, and we have our family’s blessings then we will marry.)”

Talking about having full access to the Bigg Boss 14 mall in the last couple of days, we asked him what he wanted the most. In a very candid manner, he replied, “Maine joh bhi liye, maine sab mai baata. Sab ko kuch na kuch diya. Aur joh milalaya. Desi ghee, vagera, sab ne dhaba ke khaya. Last ke 5 din mai wajan bhad gaya sabka. Toh joh mila who sab laya, sab khaya – mai bhi khaya woh bhi khaye. (Whatever I took I distributed among all. I gave everyone something or the other. We shared the rest and even put on some weight.)”

Check out the entire interview here:

