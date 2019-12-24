SHOCKING! Koena Mitra REGRETS Doing Bigg Boss 13; Calls It ‘#RiggedBb13’

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 has taken an unexpectedly ugly turn over the last few days with the spat between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai! And now, not just the inmates but also fans outside the house and former contestants of the show have come out in support of their favorite contestant, while lashing out at the others.

And one such person is former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Koena Mitra. The Saki Saki girl, who was considered one of the strongest contestant of the house was evicted pretty early on in the show. And now the actress has revealed that she regrets being a part of the show. In a recent post shared by Koena on her Twitter account, the actress has said, “You shouldn’t have left the channel Mr. @rajcheerfull. I regret saying YES to #BigBoss13, everyone knows why. #RiggedBb13 I feel horrible for every participant locked in that house with 2 severely ill psychopaths!!! #BB13 Karma awaits.”

You shouldn't have left the channel Mr. @rajcheerfull .

I regret saying YES to #BigBoss13 , everyone knows why. #RiggedBb13

I feel horrible for every participant locked in that house with 2 severely ill psychopaths!!! #BB13

Karma awaits!!!!

🙏 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) December 23, 2019

Though Koena did not take names, it looks like the actress was hinting towards Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai after their spat over the last few days has left the BB house in utter chaos.

It was only a few days ago that Koena has Tweeted, “Hey, there’s no place for sensibility and dignity in that house. Salman had said that to me! No wonder mocking and vulgarity is being promoted as entertainment, arrogance and violence is being promoted as Heroism!! Embarrassing much.”

Hey, there's no place for sensibility and dignity in that house. Salman had said that to me!

No wonder mocking and vulgarity is being promoted as entertainment, arrogance and violence is being promoted as Heroism!! Embarrassing much. Thank you Sonam 😇 https://t.co/Cj227OVtLx — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile, this Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show, saw no eliminations from the Bigg Boss house, after an angry Salman Khan schooled Rashami and Sidharth for their unacceptable behavior in the house.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!