Watch The Mysterious Trailer Of Manoj Bajpayee’s RUKH

Drishyam Films’ upcoming movie is a powerful drama titled RUKH. It is a mystery film starring Manoj Bajpayee and is slated for a Pan-India release on 27th October 2017. The trailer of the film was released today and it’s very intriguing!

Writer-director Atanu Mukherjee’s debut feature Rukh has powerful performances and some soulful soundtrack by hitmaker Amit Trivedi.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The trailer looks mysterious, it keeps you hooked till the end. However, not much about the film had been revealed in it, hence it keeps you intrigued by what will happen next. The film was a part of the inaugural Drishyam-Sundance Institute Screenwriters Lab 2015 and a part of Film Bazaar Recommends 2016.

Led by Manoj Bajpayee, the film also boasts of an acclaimed cast including Adarsh Gourav, Smita Tambe, and Kumud Mishra.

Trending :

The movie revolves around a boy who is away from home in a boarding school, 18-year-old Dhruv is ignorant about the ongoing crisis in his family. His life takes an unexpected turn as he gets the news of his father’s death in a car accident. As he copes with the tragedy, hidden truths begin to unravel. Dhruv’s father Divakar went bankrupt before his death. Even as his mother Nandini struggles to shield him from the truth, Dhruv starts looking for answers. Was his father’s death an accident or a premeditated murder? The search leads to a series of unexpected revelations, as he discovers the shades of his father’s personality he had never seen before. RUKH is about the journey of a boy rediscovering his lost connections and familial ties, through the secrets and memories he must confront on his way.

The director, Mukherjee talked about the film. He said, “Rukh is an intimate portrait of a family in flux, inspired by a few real-life events and characters. It deals with themes we can all relate to. I’m really happy that I have got to make my debut film with such a talented team and looking forward to the release of the film.”