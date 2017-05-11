Thala Ajith Kumar is back with his much-talked-about action thriller Vivegam. The makers have now released the teaser of the film, which looks damn impressive.

Vivegam is based on the urban terror attack in Europe. The teaser shows some breathtaking visuals of Bulgaria. Ajith is shown as an Interpol agent working in the Counter Terrorist Squad. The teaser has Ajith saying, “Never, ever give up,” in his intense baritone.

Take a look at the teaser here:

The action-thriller, co-written and directed by Siva, features Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi who is making his Tamil debut. He will be seen stepping into the role of the villain. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan, as leads.

Vivek shot for daredevil action sequences at Belgrade Air Force base in Serbia and is excited after sharing the screen space alongside South superstar Ajith Kumar in Vivegam. This is not the first time Vivek is taking up the role of an antagonist, he was earlier seen showing off his grey side in a big budget film like Krrish 3.

Made at a mega budget of Rs 120 crores, Vivegam features high-octane action sequences choreographed by world renowned action director and crew who have also worked on several Hollywood blockbusters. Last month, the film’s shoot also took place in Bulgaria. A source had earlier informed IANS, “The team had originally planned to complete Bulgaria portion in November last year. However, due to some unknown reasons, they had to return without completing what was planned.”

Vivegam is the third collaboration between Ajith and director Siva. Siva and Ajith Kumar have earlier worked on the blockbusters Veeram and Vedhalam.

Featuring music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vetri, Vivegam is scheduled to release in the Independence Day week this year.