Indian Songs have got a different kind of zeal to it. If we really see, we have got songs for each and every mood, not only mood but also for all the occasion and festivals we have in our country. Everyone’s partied and shimmied to the blockbuster song Swag Se Swagat this year. Now, its cult popularity becomes official. The ultra-popular number from the record-breaking blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai has officially become the first song from India to touch the massive milestone of 500 million plus views on YouTube.

Sung magically by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, with a supercool video of Salman, Katrina and dancers from across the world swaying to its beats, Swag Se Swagat has been setting new records online ever since its release. The song became the Fastest Bollywood Song ever to clock 200 million, 300 million and 400 million views on YouTube, growing in popularity with listeners worldwide rapidly.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 most viewed Indian Songs

1. Any guesses of who is the first on the list?

Of course it is our Bhai’s song, Swag Se Swagat. There is no question on the fan following that Salman has in our country. It is unmatchable. The enticing beats and groovy choreography, makes this song top the list. Swag Se Swagat has got over 500 million views, which makes it number one in the list.

2.The love for Punjabi songs is more than the love we have for Punjabi food. At least for some of us. Second on the list we have Guru Randhawa’s Lahore. Everything about this song is so captivating. Right from the music to the lyrics and the eye catching video.This song deserves to be in the top 10 list.Guru’s Lahore has got over 495+ million views, making it the second top most viewed song.

3.We all have that one song which we want to dedicate to our loved ones. Which tells him or her the importance of them in your lives.Well, this reprised version of Mile Ho Tum from Neha Kakkar, is one perfect song to dedicate to our loved ones. Third on the list Mile Ho Tum has got 470+ million views and more.

4. Nashe Si Chadh Gayi… doesn’t this song has some sort of nasha in it? Arijit Singh’s expressive voice and Ranveer’s & Vani’s beat catching dance, makes it our fourth favourite song with 435 million views.

5. Beautiful woman with black goggles is actually a perfect match. Don’t you think? Kala Chashma from Badshah is dedicated to all the women out there, who is Katrina in her own way. Kala Chashma has got 434+ million views, making it the fifth most viewed song.

6. Looking for a perfect song to dance in a sangeet. Well the title track of Badrinath Ki Dulhania is one song, that would be perfect to groove on a sangeet day. The bright colors in the video and the catchy lyrics, make us all tap our feets on the floor. This song from Badrinath Ki Dulhania has got 429+ million views and more, which makes it sixth most viewed in the list.

7. Not all love stories are bound to have a happy endings. Sometimes it is okay to let our loved one go. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Zaroori Tha tells us how love is not easy, and may be the essence of love is in its complication. Rahat’s soulful voice and heart touching lyrics makes it seventh most favourite with total of 426 million views.

8. Seems like our love for Punjabi Music and Guru Randhawa is just unbeatable. High Rated Gabru of Guru Randhawa is on the eighth position in the list with total of 407 million views.

9. Here’s again a song of our beloved Salman, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Maybe the period music or may be the undemanding lyrics or the beautiful designing of the set, makes it one of our favourite. Salman’s and Sonam’s this song has got 325 million+ views, making it our ninth favourite.

10. I don’t know this time it is Bhai’s fever or Atif Aslam’s heartfelt voice, which makes Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai our favourite. We can never get enough of Atif, or we can say there can never be “Too Much Atif”. Tenth on the list, Dil Diyan Gallan has got 315+ Million Views.

