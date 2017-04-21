The makers of Sushant Singh Rajput & Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta have released the first track titled Ik Vaari Aa from the film and it will surely touch your soul! Amitabh Bhattacharya-Pritam-Arijit Singh the trio from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is back in Raabta to weave magic with their lyrics and music!

The track titled Ik Vaari Aa has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Pritam while Arijit Singh has lent his magical voice to it!

The film’s lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput took to Twitter to share the song. He wrote, ‘So here’s the first song guys, #IkVaariAa. Hope you like it.’ He also shared this wonderful still from the film.

Don’t they look adorable together?

There were reports of Sushant-Kriti’s growing closeness during the film’s shoot. However, Kriti rubbished the rumours on social media, saying there is nothing between her and Sushant and he repeated the same. We don’t know about the two actor’s real life chemistry but their reel life chemistry is just awesome!

Kriti will be seen playing two characters named Saira and Saiba in the film which revolves around reincarnation. While talking about her characters, the actress recently said, “It’s very interesting as I can relate to Saira so closely since she is a girl from present time; I also enjoyed essaying Saiba’s character, which is from a historic era.” She will also be performing some stunts in the movie. Talking about her experience, Kriti said, “I really enjoyed doing those action sequences and given an opportunity I would like to do that again. Somehow I felt stronger while doing them but it was difficult.”

Bollywood’s leggy lass Deepika Padukone will be seen in the video of the film’s title track. The romantic track has also been composed by Pritam, who recently bagged an honour at the 62nd Filmfare awards for his music in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The Amitabh Bhattacharya-Pritam-Arijit Singh trio in ADHM won hearts with numbers like Channa Mereya and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track. Guess we’ll get to witness that magic again in Raabta!