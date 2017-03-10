Sunil Grover AKA Rinku Bhabhi’s Song ‘Mere Husband Mujhe Pyar Nahin Karte’

If Sunil Grover as Rinku Bhabhi is your absolute favorite character on television and if you just generally enjoy a good laugh – this is THE song for you!

Titled ‘Mere Husband Mujhe Pyar Nahin Karte’, the song is a comic take on all the woes a quintessential married women faces, in Sunil Grover’s trademark Rinku Bhabhi style.

“I’ve been wanting to release this song for a while now but have never found the perfect time to do it. With this song, I wanted to give a comic and fun take on what could possibly be going on in the minds of married women across India. And what better day than Women’s Day to do it. Why women’s day should be celebrated and why it shouldn’t be has been discussed for way too long, and this video will break through that clutter. And I think Rinku Bhabhi owes this special treat to all her married female fans who given her immeasurable amounts of love all year through. If I am able to make them laugh and feel good about themselves, that’s the thing what will call for a true celebration!” says Sunil Grover.

Celebrate Women's Day with Rinku Aunty / Sunil Grover

The song that takes you on a laugh riot, marks Sunil Grover’s first ever solo on a digital platform in collaboration with India’s leading digital content creator network One Digital Entertainment. The song’s lyrics have been penned by Sunil himself.

The song is the thought process of Aarthi Grover, Guru Dhanoa has given music and also produced the single. Mehul Gadani has choreographed the song, while the make up has been done by Sufiyan and Sonu.

