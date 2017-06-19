After Neha Kakkar & Mohammed Irfan kick started the T-series Mixtape season 1 on a special note, Neeti Mohan is seen uplifting the show’s second episode with her euphonious voice along with accomplished singer Salim Merchant. This season is expected to get more exciting with every episode.

The duo is seen sharing a beautiful chemistry on all time favorite Dua from Shangai movie and Saware from Phantom movie adding their magic to it. Integrating violins, Turkish clarinet along with a perfect mix of other instruments gave soul to their performance shaping into a soothing rendition. This unplugged version of ‘Dua‘ and ‘Saware‘ satisfies the soul and perfectly complements this melancholy season.

Enjoy this beautiful song compilation right here:

“As soon as I heard the word Mixtape, it reminded me of audio cassettes days, where we used to makes an assorted album and gift it to friends. T-series Mixtape is a gift for me like we used to record our favorite songs and gift to our friends,” Neeti Mohan said in a statement.

“I think we needed to create a great mix of songs which is palatable to the youth and enjoyable in all sorts of environment like house, car, office. T-series Mixtape fills this gap. Abhijit Vaghani has done a fabulous job and I’m very happy to feature in this mix,” Salim Merchant added. Abhijit Vaghani has given the music and has been directed by Ahmed Khan, who has created the best vibe for a visual treat.

Catch the second episode of T-series Mixtape with Neeti Mohan and Salim Merchant to set your mood for the evening. While we’re already loving the song, watch the episode now to hear it on loop.