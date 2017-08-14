Makers of Sanjay Dutt starrer Bhoomi have released 3 new dialogue promos of the film. The action packed trailer of the film was very well received. An emotional saga of a father-daughter relationship bonded by some seeti-maar dialogues and raw action scenes, Bhoomi marks the return of Sanju Baba.

The movie also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta in pivotal roles. It is directed by Omung Kumar and slated to release on 22nd September this year. On hyping up the buzz for the film, director Omung Kumar says, “Sanjay has given his best performance till date and I am glad that we are increasing the anticipation for the audiences.”

This dialogue promo consists a heart-wrenching conversation between Sanjay Dutt and Adit Rao Hydari. Backed with such hardcore action scenes just the dialogue promos are enough to increase the curiosity for the film.

We’ve seen many times, Sanju baba beating the life out of goons but this time it seems special. A heartbroken father ready to go to any extent to revenge the mishap happened to his daughter is what we have not seen Sanjay Dutt doing before.

Sharad Kelkar is playing the bad guy in the film and it seems we’ll witness a tough hero-villain fight in this one. This promo is all about Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar’s man to man confrontation.

Apart from this film, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Saheb Biwi & Gangster 3, Torbaaz, and Malang. Bhoomi was supposed to release on 4th August but the makers avoided to clash with Jab Harry Met Sejal. It is not the only film which has shifted its release date from 4th August this year. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar was earlier slated to release on 4th August this year and in that case, it would have clashed with Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi. However, the makers of Secret Superstar have postponed the film and it will now be releasing on Diwali. Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios and directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi releases worldwide on September 22nd, 2017.

