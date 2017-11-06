Rajkummar Rao is an actor who can do anything, literally ANYTHING! After delivering some amazing performances with movies like Newton and trapped, Rao is now all geared up for Hansal Mehta’s Bose-Dead/Alive.

The makers have released a making video of Rao’s character and it is just unbelievable! Right from hours of prosthetics to eating rasgullas for breakfast to shaving his head off, Rajkummar Rao went through a major transformation to get into the role of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for ALTBalaji’s next web series BOSE-Dead/Alive.

Recently, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a photograph of the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor from the sets of Bose-Dead/Alive. He captioned the image as, “Rajkummar Rao in his chambers gearing up to perform for ‘Bose Dead or Alive‘ – truly a force of nature. Makes everything he does extra special.” Well, this tells us Rajkummar is very dear to Mehta.

Apart from Rajkummar, Bose-Dead/Alive also stars Naveen Kasturia and Patralekhaa. We have seen Rao and Patralekhaa in Hansal Mehta’s CityLights and their performances were praised by the audiences.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is all geared up to shoot for Fanney Khan which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor. Currently, Rao is on bed rest as he got injured on the sets of Farah Khan’s Lip Sing Battle. Soon after the recovery, he will be joining the team of Fanney Khan. In the movie, we will see Rao romancing the beautiful Aish!

Rajkummar is also awaiting his upcoming release with Kriti Kharbanda, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana on November 10, 2017. After this film, the actor will be seen playing the love interest of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a lead role.