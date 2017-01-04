O Zaalima Teaser | Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Song Seems High On Love

After the new posters of Raees featured Shah Rukh Khan and his leading lady in an intense romantic pose and the poetic lyrics of Zaalima were introduced, here’s something new. A teaser of the song was posted by Shah Rukh on his social media and well, it looks like it is high on love.

Shah Rukh is seen in the teaser looking all dreamy while Mahira can be seen in the background.

The song is all set to release tomorrow and we are more than excited for it.

Here’s a look at the teaser of the song:

Singing aati ho ya nahi, Zaalima ke liye toh gungunana padega. #Zaalima5thJan pic.twitter.com/sVWLkYkNSU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 3, 2017

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film is slated to release on 25th January,2017. It is all set for a clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.