New Song: Arijit Singh’s Romantic Song Pal From Monsoon Shootout Is Out

After releasing a motion poster of the film, the makers have now launched the first song from the film.

The song is titled Pal which is sung by Arijit Singh. The song is a romantic and love number picturized on Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay’s love story in the film. Rochak Kohli’s composition & Sumant Vadhera’s lyrics come together melodiously in this soulful heart melting and memorable track from the movie. This song is another great song by Arijit. Check out the song here:

Nawazuddin had shot for Monsoon Shootout immediately after Gangs Of Wasseypur. Monsoon Shootout is a crime thriller directed by Amit Kumar, who earlier made an award-winning short film called Bypass with Nawazuddin & Irrfan Khan, and produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Arun Rangachari and Vivek Rangachari. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Verma, Neeraj Kabi and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the primary roles.

Trending :

Earlier in a statement, producer Guneet Monga said that they thought this is the right time to release the film. It said, “For almost a year we were travelling across festivals with the film and then we wanted to wait and release the film when we felt the time was right. We had a successful release of Haraamkhor earlier this year and 2017 has proven to be a year when good content films were being accepted. So we feel now is the best time to release the film.”

Monsoon Shootout will be clashing with Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma starrer Fukrey Returns at the box office on December 15, 2017. What do you think about the song? Let us know in the comment section below!