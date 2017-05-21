Here’s the trailer of globally acclaimed – Konkona Sen Sharma’s directorial debut A Death In The Gunj. The film is an atmospheric thriller which is set in 1979 at McCluskieganj, near Ranchi and stars Vikrant Massey, Gulshan Devaiah, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Tillotama Shome, Jim Sarbh, Tanuja and Late Om Puri.

The trailer comes across as a promising coming-of-age murder mystery. Set in the 1970s during a family vacation and based on true events, the trailer aptly captures the challenges associated with coming-of-age.

Check out the trailer here:

The movie, which earlier this week won the Best Director honour for Konkona at the New York Indian Film Festival, is jointly produced by MacGuffin Pictures and Studioz IDrream.

A Death in the Gunj unfolds over a span of seven days and it’s the story of a family from Kolkata visiting parents settled in McCluskiegunj. Based on true events, the film scopes how a murder occurs under the nose of this large family, while the youngsters (Kalki, Ranvir, Tillotame, Gulshan and Vikram) are busy playing drinking games and fooling around. Shuntu (Vikram Massey, possibly the protagonist) also develops a beautiful friendship with his younger cousin, which forms the base of the narrative.

A Death in the Gunj was launched by Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj at a press conference on 13 January 2016. The film’s World premiere took place at the 21st annual 2016 Toronto International Film Festival on 10 September 2016. Its Asian premiere was held at the 21st Busan International Film Festival on 7 October 2016.

Trending:

A Death In The Gunj also marks the debut of Udta Punjab director Abhishek Chaubey as producer. Besides Udta Punjab, Chaubey has directed the Ishqiya films, and like his mentor Vishal Bhardwaj (producer of Ishqiya and Dedh Ishqiya), he has also delved into film production with the Konkona Sen Sharma-directorial.

The movie is slated to release on 2nd June 2017.