We bet you loved the Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trailer one and now here’s another one. While we learned that Shah Rukh Khan’s character is ‘Dheela’ in the film, now we hear that Anushka Sharma’s character is that of a lawyer.

In this second trailer, we see the duo get intimate and Anushka’s character Sejal handing over an indemnity bond to Shah Rukh’s Harry stating that in case of their physical involvement, what will be the result.

Check out the interesting trailer here:

After debuting with Shah Rukh in YRF’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi the duo were later seen in Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Now, coming together for the third time in this Imtiaz Ali film, there’s something about this pairing that certainly works for us.

The film revolves around Sejal’s trip along with tour guide Harry. The story revolves around Harry & Sejal’s journey across Europe. A search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love & relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security & solace in Harry’s company. And in between all of this… there is love, life, lies. thrill, fantasy and the voice within.Apart from the Gujju-Punju mix up, we are sure we’ll see much more exciting stuff in this film.

Shot in exotic locales such as Budapest, Amsterdam and Prague, this is the first collaboration between Imtiaz and Shah Rukh. The director is known for offbeat films such as Tamasha, Rockstar and Highway.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to release on 4th August 2017.