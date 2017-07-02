While we know you have loved the first song, Radha from Jab Harry Met Sejal, the makers have now released a making video featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s fun time on the sets. This behind the scenes video, features Shah Rukh and Anushka rehearsing for the foot tapping number.

Director Imtiaz Ali is seem recalling how strange it felt in the European terrain, shooting for an out and out Hindi track. Also, the challenges of the shoot location where the song is featured.

Radha has been choreographed by ace choreographer, vaibhavi Merchant and we see her training Srk and Anushka in the video, asking them to go crazy, just like the vibe of the song.

Take a look at the video here:

Anushka who made her debut with Shah Rukh in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi says that she’s highly comfortable with the star and that it was fun shooting for the song. The camraderie between her and Shah Rukh off-screen is extremely natural and we are sure they will be super impressive in the film too.

Composed by Pritam, the song is peppy and the video features Sejal’s character experiencing a different sense of freedom and opening up to Harry’s character.

Trending :

The film revolves around Sejal’s trip along with tour guide Harry. How Harry & Sejal’s journey across Europe in search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love & relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security & solace in Harry’s company. And in between all of this… there is love, life, lies. thrill, fantasy and the voice within.Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is all set to hit the theaters on 4th August, 2017.