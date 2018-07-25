Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Trailer: Double The Fun, Double The Entertainment!

After leaving us in spilts with the first part, the makers of Happy Bhag Jayegi are back with its sequel, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The whole team of the film launched the trailer today at an event. Just like its first part, the star cast is the same minus Abhay Deol (We miss you!). There two new additions in the film – Sonakshi Sinha who has become the new Happy and Singer Jassie Gill.

The trailer of the film looks funny at its best. Director Mudassar Aziz knows how to keep the audiences hooked with the strong content. Since there are two Happys this time, the fun will be double than what we saw in the first part.

Apart from a funny storyline, the one liners by our own Usmaan Afridi aka Piyush Mishra are not to be missed. It will be also interesting to know if Jimmy Sheirgill will finally get a girl to marry in this one or no! Check out this hilarious trailer here:

Recently talking about the film, Diana had said, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is going to be one crazy ride. Further talking about her future plans, the Cocktail actress said, “The best way for me has always been to take one day at a time. I love what I do and I only want to keep at it — do more and more work, challenge myself, better my skills, entertain the audience. I love reading scripts and I will continue to do that.

“I read all kinds of scripts – the good ones as well as the not so good ones. It’s a great way to get a sense of different story ideas and concepts. And as always, I will continue to follow my intuition. It has never let me down,” added Diana.