Did You Know? Jackky Bhagnani Took 20 Days To Prep A Gujarati Monologue In Mitron!

While the trailer of Mitron received appreciation from the audience and critics, Jackky Bhagnani spent 20 days prepping for the epic Gujarati Monologue.

The trailer of Mitron has received a warm response from the audience owing to the quirky and hilarious content backed by the remarkable performances of the ensemble cast. What especially caught the attention of the audience is the brief monologue of Jackky Bhagnani.

Jackky Bhagnani is seen ranting about the money hungry nature of girls in Gujarati making for an interesting watch. However, while the actor aces the monologue effortlessly in the trailer, Jackky spent 20 days rehearsing for the scene.

The actor rehearsed for 20 days to learn the lines and master the Gujarati accent and then during the shoot, Jackky Bhagnani shot the sequence in a single take.

The hilarious trailer tickled the funny bones of the audience piquing the interests of the audience. The first song This Party Is Over Now further stirred the excitement of the audience with the Yo Yo Honey Singh track taking over the internet in no time.

Starring Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi, Shivam Parekh and Neeraj Sood, Mitron promises to be a hilarious roller coaster ride.

Mitron, Nitin Kakkar’s next directorial after the critically acclaimed Filmistan, is slated to release on September 14th, 2018. Mitron is produced by Abundantia Entertainment.