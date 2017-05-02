Dear Maya Teaser Reveals Manisha Koirala’s Drastic Look Transformation For Her Role!

Manisha Koirala’s comeback film’s teaser is here. The 46-year-old actress looks aged and unrecognizable in the video.

This is her look from her upcoming film Dear Maya! Manisha Koirala is one actress who is known for her beauty but the teaser shows an old lady with a wrinkled face and it is really difficult to believe that she is indeed Manisha!

Take a look at the teaser of Dear Maya here:

Dear Maya has been written and directed by Sunaina Bhatnagar and produced by Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhna Yadav under the banner of Bake My Cake Films. The trailer of the film will be unveiled on 4th May.

Manisha Koirala is a cancer survivor and will complete 5 years of cancer-free life soon. Talking to IANS at an event, the actress recently said, “I will soon complete 5 years of cancer-free life, which I will be celebrating. God has been kind to me. I had great doctors, teachers and family support, so a combination of everything worked well.” The actress was reportedly diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and was operated immediately. After that, she flew to New York for chemotherapy. This is being considered as her second innings in Bollywood after battling cancer.

Manisha Koirala has delivered powerful performance in films like Dil Se, Lajja, Khamoshi, Bombay and others in the past. While her look in Dear Maya has generated curiosity about her character in the film, guess we’ll have to wait till 4th May for the trailer to divulge more about it!

Manisha Koirala will also be seen in the yet untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic, which is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani. She will be seen essaying the character of Nargis, Sanjay Dutt’s mother in the movie. The role of Sanjay Dutt is being played by Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as Dutt’s former lover and Anushka Sharma in a cameo.