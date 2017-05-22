Dance to Raabta’s New Song Main Tera Boyfriend

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon will soon be seen together in director Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming film Raabta. The film is a much-awaited for its intriguing plot and the sizzling chemistry between the duo.

The latest track titled “Main Tera Boyfriend” which just released, is everything you’ll need to shake a leg to, this summer season. The song is a revamped version of J Star’s 2015 chartbuster track “Na Na Na Na”. This version of the song is sung by Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar and Meet bros. This peppy number is choreographed by Ahmed Khan and written by Kumaar.

Watch the video here:

This foot-tapping number features the jodi in a sexy and sultry avatar for the first time. The video is trippy and will force you to hit the dance floor as soon as possible!

Raabta songs have gathered a lot of attention for their peppy lyrics and crackling chemistry between Sushant and Kriti. Deepika Padukone’s sexy dance moves in the title track of the film has made the album hit.

Sushant and Kriti released the song “Main Tera Boyfriend” through a Facebook live on Raabta’s official Facebook page. While the two stars shared the mood of the song, they even went on to speak about their characters in the film. That’s not all, they even shook a leg on the track for the live audience.

Raabta’s other songs are the title track which is a recreated version of the Agent Vinod’s song Raabta, happy breakup song “Ik Vaari“, “Sadda Move” where Sushant flaunts his flamboyance, pain-stricken “Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan”, and now “Main Tera Boyfriend” which is a hardcore party anthem.

What are you waiting for!