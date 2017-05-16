Teaser of The Mini Truck’s First Episode featuring Katrina Kaif Out Now!

The wait for ‘The Mini Truck’ is over! Watch the teaser of the first episode featuring the gorgeous Katrina Kaif with Mini Mathur. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the kind of fun Katrina and Mini are having on the show and we can’t wait for the episode!

In this fun episode, we will finally get an insight into Katrina’s cooking skills and we bet you always wondered if the pretty lady can cook at all. In the teaser, she is seen breaking an egg with her hand and you have to watch it to know if she does it skillfully. The friendly vibe between Mini and Katrina is evident and it seems while working on three of Mini’s husband, Kabir Khan’s films, she may have gotten close to her. Katrina has worked thrice with Kabir in films such as New York, Ek Tha Tiger and Phantom.

Take a look at the teaser here:

The Mini Truck is a 7-9 minute weekly web series which will feature a Bollywood celebrity in each episode. The Mini Truck, produced by Emmay Entertainment is slated to air on Indian Food Network Youtube Channel soon. We certainly can’t wait to see this fun episode with Katrina Kaif.

On the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for her next film, Tiger Zinda Hai along with Salman Khan in Abu Dhabi, Dubai. The film is a sequel to 2012 film together, Ek Tha Tiger. Soon, she will also start with the promotions of her next film, Jagga Jasoos which hits the theaters in July. This year, Kat will have two releases, Jagga Jasoos and Tiger Zinda Hai, both are expected to be huge. Apart from this, the actress recently bagged another big project. She has been finalized for Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs Of Hindostan. This is the second time she is working with Aamir after Dhoom 3.