National award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao is all set for his role in ALTBalaji’s most ambitious digital show, BOSE-Dead/Alive. He trained himself not just physically but mentally as well, to make sure his character looks authentic on-screen.

The makers have now released the second trailer of the show, and we are in awe of Rajkummar, AGAIN!

Check out the trailer now!

The trailer promises you a show like never seen before on the Indian web qua India’s biggest coverup. This is the first time that any Indian show has travelled across the world to shoot the series.

The edgy editing, the thrilling background score by Neel Adhikari and Q, the interesting ensemble star cast all put together makes BOSE: Dead/Alive majestic for its audience.

ALTBalaji’s Bose Dead/Alive starring Rajkummar Rao will trace the journey of the revolutionary from being an introverted 14-year-old to a 48-year-old brave nationalist. The actor has been prepping for his role and, in fact, even had his head shaved so as to look as authentic as possible. Rajkummar has also gained weight. Talking about the opportunity, Rajkummar told indianexpress.com, “I am feeling fortunate that I have got the chance to play him. In a way, I am really happy that people would know more about his life. There are so many instances about his life which left me surprised.” He added that he will be learning Bengali for the Web series.

The show is not just about India’s biggest coverup, but it also shows how it all began for Bose. His journey towards becoming Netaji, his passion for India’s freedom and the mystery around him This fast-paced thriller will soon be streaming on the ALTBalajiapp.