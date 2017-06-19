Ayesha Takia is all set to return to the silver screen after a really long gap. The actor has made a come back with a music video – “Zindagi Tujhse Kya Karen Shikvey” from the album Zindagi Yeh Zindagi.

Ayesha shared the song’s first look on her social media handles, which is gritty and suspenseful. It narrates a story on girl trafficking. Directed by Lovely Singh, the song is produced by Murli Agarwal. Ayesha had worked with Lovely in her 2007 film Kya Love Story Hai.

Watch the full music video here:

In a recent interview, she said, “Of course since it was Lovely Singh’s direction and I’ve worked with him before, I was interested to hear what he had to say. Then knowing Amit Mishra’s current work, I was interested in listening to the song. Also when Lovely Singh explained to me how unique the video story was as compared to most music videos, I was sure it would be a good project. It almost looks like a mini movie in a song. I’m super happy with the result.”

According to Bollywood Hungama, Lovely Singh said, “It is a music video that looks like a film. There is a story in the song. It’s about women empowerment. It’s about a woman who saves her sister from child trafficking. When I was offered to shoot the track’s music video, I spoke to Ayesha Takia, who agreed to do it. The whole shooting of the video has been larger than life. I do not want to underline the budget of the single, but, it is really expensive one.”

