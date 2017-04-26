Madhura Naik to enter ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’

Actress Madhura Naik will be entering TV show Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji. She says she will be seen in traditional Indian avatar on the small screen for the first time.

“It’s for the first time that I will be sporting an Indian look on TV. So far I have only played urban roles and sported westernised looks. This is a first time for me and is quite challenging,” Madhura said in a statement.

The actress will be seen essaying the role of Palomi in the Star Plus show.

Talking about her character, Madhura said: “My character’s entry scene is when she is cooking puris on a stove and burner. For someone like me who isn’t entirely trained in cooking, it was fun to shoot for this character which is the complete opposite of me.”

As “Diya Aur Baati Hum” ended with the death of its lead pair Sooraj and Sandhya Rathi (played by actors Anas Rashid and Deepika Singh), “Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji” focuses on the journey of their children Ved, Vansh and Kanak Rathi.

Pratima Kannan talks about her show – Shaurya Veer Eklavya Ki Gatha

Actress Pratima Kannan likes to challenge herself with her projects, and says a true artiste knows how to face challenges with ease.

The actress is currently seen as an antagonist named Dhanua in BIG Magic’s mythological show “Shaurya Veer Eklavya Ki Gatha“.

She added: “It is challenging to essay Dhanua and I had to meticulously prepare for the role right from diction to my body language to the dialogue delivery.”

The actress is happy to get a positive response to her negative role.

“Usually the audience does not like grey characters, but I am glad that people have been admiring my work as in this show. It is very rare that you get to see appreciation and love showering on a grey character,” she said.

Sreejita De, Alka Kaushal roped in for ‘Chakradhari Ajaya Krishna’

Actresses Sreejita De and Alka Kaushal will be seen in special roles in mythological TV show “Chakradhari Ajaya Krishna“.

“Currently, we see a mythological trend in the television industry, where each and every show has its own uniqueness. I am fascinated by the concept of ‘Chakradhari Ajaya Krishna‘ and I am glad to essay the role of Maa Durga.”

“It was altogether a great experience to act like a Goddess with all that grace and especially pure language,” Sreejita said in a statement.

The BIG Magic show revolves around the life of Lord Krishna. An upcoming episode will revolve around Lord Krishna and Goddess Durga.