Finally there seems to be a happy moment for Kapil Sharma, who has currently been in a sightly dull phase, after all the news about his fallout with Sunil Grover. With his show’s TRPs struggling, the actor has been working hard to get back at top.

He recently got one big reason for celebration and that was nothing else but the 100th episode of the show.

Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakraborty along with Indian Women’s Cricket team members Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy and Jhulan Goswami celebrated the success on set.

A special cake was cut by the entire team followed by some fun dance performances by the team. Check out the pictures here:

Kapil and Sunil rocked March with headlines thanks to their fall out. The duo, who have been popular faces of Indian Television, thanks to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, have now parted ways and how. After Kapil abused Sunil on a flight to Australia for their show, the latter left the show and has been in the news ever since.

Kapil in high spirits hurled a shoe at Sunil on the flight and even abused him saying he’s nothing without Kapil’s show. Hurt by such actions, Sunil had taken to Twitter and penned a rather emotional message to Kapil, asking him to treat people like ‘humans’. Ever since, the duo haven’t crossed paths and don’t wish to do so either.

Along with Sunil, other members of the show, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar also left the show, hence they were also missing from the celebrations here. Kiku Sharda who played the nurse along with Sunil Grover’s Dr. Gulati has remained loyal to Kapil so far. He is still a part of the show and refused to give any negative statement against the show’s host even after revelations by Sunil about Kapil’s brash behavior.

Although, he took to Twitter recently, to mention that he does miss his family from the show which included Sunil, Chandan and Ali.

“As I holiday here in HK with my family , I miss my onscreen family @WhoSunilGrover @kingaliasgar @haanjichandan@preetisimoes @neetisimoes.”

So far, Kiku has not once taken neither Kapil nor Sunil’s side and has always maintained that he is here to work. Earlier, in a statement to Hindustan Times, he said, “I am very much a part of the show, as I am under contract with channel and production house. I am just doing my work by being a part of the show and I will continue to do that.”