Nach Baliye Season 8 is getting exciting and entertaining week on week basis. Apart from amazing stories of each of the couples to all the entertaining and power packed performance, this week the show and episode goes a notch higher by having celebrity guests as cricketer ‘Harbhajan Singh & Wife Geeta Basra’.

If this was not enough, the cast & Crew also got into a small cricket match with leading lady of the show Sonakshi Sinha batting and Spinner Harbhajan Singh bowling to her.

As spectacular as it can get, the Jodi’s again this episode have left no stone unturned to put in their best foot forward. From Harsh Limbachyee lifting fiancé Bharti Singh on stage during a performance to Siddarth & Trupti Jadhav leaving everyone teary eyed with their emotional performance, the episode promises to0 be yet another ‘Masale-Dhar’ performance.

Showcasing the real love & romance between each other, the Jodi’s stories convinced cricketer Harbhajan Singh enough to open up about his love story too and propose wife Geeta Basra all over again on the sets of Nach Baliye Season 8. From Shaking a leg with comedian and fellow Punjabhi Bharti Singh to sizzle on stage with Sonakshi Sinha, Harbhajan Singh surely seemed to be in a Jovial and dancing mood.

Other Jodi’s on the show, managed to leave mark on the guests with their mind blowing performances, making the competition even tougher. This weekend Nach Baliye promises to be ‘Must Watch’ show on television.