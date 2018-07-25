Like every year, as soon any season of Bigg Boss gets over, the talks about next season gets started. This year too, as soon Salman Khan ’s Bigg Boss 11 got over, the discussions about Bigg Boss 12 has started. A few days back, we had shared a few names with you which might probably join this season.

Every time, the makers try to bring something new and spicy which will skyrocket the TRP of the show. This time, it is being said that the British porn star Danny D and his his Indian friend Mahika Sharma are all set to enter the house.

According to the Times of India, Danny is the richest British porn star who owns an adult production company and he is also a director. Whereas his friend Mahika is former Miss Teen Northeast, India. Danny is also set to produce a Bollywood film. His first production will be The Modern Culture with Mahika. Speaking about Bigg Boss 12 rumours, Danny said, “Ever since the news started doing the rounds, fans have been asking me to do the show. Frankly I haven’t watched Bigg Boss or Big Brother. I just know we are locked inside the house and struggle everyday while the camera is on us 24*7. But my manager says I have been offered one of them and he is still working on the mails. I have left the decision of it on two people. If it’s Bigg Boss in India then I would like to go with Mahika, if she cares for me, loves me and doesn’t mind being with me inside the house.”

He also added, “My managers will calculate either I will earn more being inside the house or outside. Will for sure invest my time for profit.”

When he was asked if he knows Bollywood’s superstar and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, Danny said that he has heard about him. “I have heard a lot about Salman Khan. It would be fun meeting him, anyday. And I hope even if I’m not associated with the game show, we could still meet. I have really not watched his movies yet but I’ve seen his pictures. He looks dashing,” added Danny.