Star cast: Suny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra, Kulraj Randhawa, Anupam Kher, Johny Lever, Nafisa Ali.

Plot: Sunny Deol arrives in Varanasi from Canada to take his crook father and brother, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol, back to his mother. However, when Dharmendra refuses to let go of Bobby, Sunny decides to go to Patiala to help Bobby in his quest for love.

What’s Good: The comedy; the climax – it’s a laugh riot; Sunny Deol’s fine performance.

What’s Bad: The very routine script; the dull first half.

Verdict: Yamla Pagla Deewana is a mass entertainer. It will do well in single-screen cinemas but average in multiplexes.

Loo break: Several in the first half.

Watch or Not? Masses, go for it surely! Classes, go for it only if you can leave your brains at home.

One Up Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Top Angle Productions’ Yamla Pagla Deewana (UA) is a comedy about a disintegrated family. Paramveer Singh Dhillon (Sunny Deol) is a Sardar who lives in Canada with his mother (Nafisa Ali), Canadian wife, Mary (Emma Brown Garett), and two little sons, Karam (Nikunj Pandey) and Veer (Raj). His father, Dharam Singh (Dharmendra), lives in Varanasi (India) with his younger brother, Gajodhar (Bobby Deol), who dotes on his father and doesn’t know that the father had run away with him when he was a little child, leaving the mother and Paramveer Singh to fend for themselves.

Years later, Paramveer Singh comes to India in search of his father and brother with the knowledge that they are fraudsters. He meets them soon and although Dharam Singh soon understands – and acknowledges – that Paramveer is his elder son, Gajodhar is unaware of this fact.

Gajodhar falls in love with Sahiban (Kulraj Randhawa), a girl from an orthodox family in Patiala, when he meets her in Varanasi. Even as their romance is still in its infancy, Sahiban’s over-protective brothers beat up Gajodhar as they don’t approve of the relationship. Dharam then pleads with Paramveer to help Gajodhar get Sahiban.

Paramveer and Gajodhar (in disguise as a turbaned Sardar), both posing as NRIs, travel to Patiala and meet Sahiban’s crazy and NRI-obsessed brothers. Although Paramveer tries hard to offer Gajodhar’s hand in marriage, Sahiban’s eldest brother, Joginder Singh (Anupam Kher), selects Paramveer as the prospective groom. Though he is already married, Paramveer is prevented by Gajodhar from declining the marriage proposal with the intention that he (Gajodhar) would elope with Sahiban before she can be married off to Paramveer.

Paramveer and Gajodhar shift into a house belonging to Joginder Singh in Patiala as the marriage is just a few days away. Soon, dad Dharam Singh joins them. Before long, Mary and the two kids also reach Patiala from Canada. What follows thereafter is mayhem and madness, what with Paramveer Singh trying to wriggle out of the marriage proposal so that Gajodhar can get his beloved, but Sahiban’s brothers being sold on Paramveer as the groom. There is also a track of Minty Tejpal (Punit Issar), the sworn enemy of Joginder Singh.