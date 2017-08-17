Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Dhanush, Kajol, Amala Paul.

Director: Soundarya Rajnikanth

What’s Good: Dhanush, Dhanush again & Kajol.

What’s Bad: Everything apart from Dhanush.

Loo Break: You’ll get bored of going to loo – time & again, explore other places at your cinema halls.

Watch or Not?: Watch only if you can bear Dhanush’s heroism for over 2 hours.

The film continues from the events that were concluded in the prequel – Velaiilla Pattadhari (VIP). After rehousing people to high rise flats, Raghuvaran (Dhanush) has now been honoured with the award of Best Engineer Of The Year. Though, there’s a new giant in market named as Vasundhra Constructions and they bagged rest of all the remaining awards. Vasundhra Parmeshwar (Kajol), an egoistic, self centered narcissist tries to lure Raghuvaran in her company to work under her.

As we know Raghu, nothing beats respect in his priority list. Vasundhra, in her first meeting, welcomes Raghu in an uncouthly manner beginning the animosity between the two. It strengths up when Raghu gets a project which was supposed to be an easy win for Vasundhra. Rest of the film relies on the plot like Tom & Jerry (Very less entertaining though!). Vasundhra and Raghu trying to over-smart each other when one twist brings them together. What’s that twist and what are the consequences both face for roadblocking each other is what the main story is all about.

VIP 2 Lalkar Review: Script Analysis

When Velraj came up with VIP back in 2014, the film had heart in the right place. Unfortunately Soundarya’s attempt is heartless. Apart from what everything I’ve said, it’s a treat for Dhanush’s fans but it’ll find hard to connect with a regular movie goer. “Kutte ki dum se acha, billi ka sar (head) hona pasand karunga” Dhanush is full of heroism but it’s going nowhere throughout the film. Dhanush & Kajol’s nok-jhok is the regular one which we’ve witnessed for in numerous times.

The movie has many easter eggs – there are posters of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil & Sultan while Dhanush is crying in a scene. In a scene where Kajol and Dhanush are having drinks, Tujhe Dekha Toh song plays from Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In a scene, Kajol refers Dhanush as Singham, a role played by her real life husband Ajay Devgn. Yes! I was that bored to count such minuscule things.

VIP 2 Lalkar Review: Star Performance

Dhanush excels as Raghuvaran but you’ll surely miss the Raghu of part 1. His character has some seeti maar dialogues which will surely be rejoiced by his fans and masala movie lovers. He has performed few good action scenes but the slow motion graphics ruin it for most of the time. He has already hinted at the 3rd installment of this franchise. The film concludes with an open ending.

Kajol was quite average as Vasundhra Parmeshwara, though she looked stunning. For whatever time she’s on the screen you forget the pale plotline of the film. Amala Paul as Shalini Raghuvaran excels at her performance as Dhanush’s wife. She comparatively has less screen space but is good for whatever amount of time she is there for.

VIP 2 Lalkar Review: Direction, Music

Soundarya Rajnikanth who previously has helmed Rajinikanth’s Kochadaiiyaan has failed big time. Not in directing the film but executing the plot of the film. Her direction is not the main issue of the film, but the base on which the film relies is weak. A strong story with right amount of action, emotions and drama was needed for this film. She had an army of talented actors, it was just the matter of spending some time to finalise a good script.

When I read the name of the person who had given the music (Sean Roldan), he sounded like some English composer trying his hand in South Indian movies. But it’s an illusion, music is by Raghavendra whose stage name is Sean Roldan. Songs by Anirudh Ravichander in the prequel were loved by many but in this one they just add to the list of taking more loo breaks. Background music, though foot tapping, gets too loud at places. BGM, at places, covers your inner voice coming from your soul cursing you to step in watching such a film.

VIP 2 Lalkar Review: The Last Word

Last word – Don’t. Don’t watch this if you’re not a fan of Dhanush or if Michael Bay movies irritate you. You can go ahead, watch the film and add one more reason to regret to the diary of ‘Shitty Things Done’ in your life.

Two Stars!

VIP 2 Lalkar releases on 18th August, 2017.

