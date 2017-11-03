Thor: Ragnarok Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo, Tessa Thompson, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum.

Director: Taika Waititi.

What’s Good: This is madness from the first frame till last (I literally meant last as there are two scenes, one is mid-credits and other is post – don’t miss that), it’s epic & colourful.

What’s Bad: Thor’s chemistry with his hammer is too little to cherish.

Loo Break: You’ll miss a lot if you piss!

Watch or Not?: Just go and catch the nearest cinema hall which has the best 3D experience (IMAX/4DX preferably) as soon as you get free.

User Rating:

Remember how Loki (Tom Hiddleston) sacrificed his life to save Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the Dark World? Asking because that film didn’t have much to take away from but this god of mischief is back. Thor: Ragnarok starts with Thor having a fun banter with Surtur (The fire demon) as he beats him making his way to Asgard. Reuniting with Loki this Avenger has now to save Asgard from the goddess of death – Hella (Cate Blanchett).

Ragnarok is here and who has followed Norse mythology knows there will be a war and there will be deaths of major characters. Thor, after losing his hammer or let’s say after his hammer was crushed along with our dreams by Hella, banishes into Sakaar – an artificial planet created by Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). Yes, Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is there and we see an epic faceoff between The Hulk & Thor.

Thor: Ragnarok Movie Review: Script Analysis

Taking animated lively things and infusing life into them is vintage Waititi. After two mediocre attempts by Alan Taylor, Taika gives us a superhero who now suddenly is the top contender of being favorite of many. Marvel since their dawn has been modifying the definition of superheroes movie but Thor: Ragnarok takes this cinematic universe to another level. This is funny, this is epic and most importantly this is the superhero we need. DC please take a cue!

Eric Pearson, Craig Kyle, and Christopher Yost – they have written a screenplay you’ll never want to pause. The dialogues are so profoundly written, they are almost poetic with a touch of heroism. This film has created an own category for itself setting up the standards high for you know who. DC Comics’ Wonder Woman was my personal favorite superhero(ine) film of this year but Thor: Ragnarok has smashed its way into the top.

Thor: Ragnarok Movie Review: Star Performance

There’s a scene where Chris Hemsworth tries to access a spaceship through his voice by saying ‘strongest Avenger’, he should’ve tried it with ‘on-my-way to be most favourite Avenger’. We’ve liked his brutal version in the first two parts, but there’s nothing not to love about his crazier version in this one.

Tom Hiddleston or should I say the one who saves after betraying every time? You just can’t resist his illusional powers as he makes you smile worth his antics. Cate Blanchett – Marvel’s first female antagonist proves why she’s the first one. You need to be the best if you’re starting a legacy and she’s OH-MY-GOD level of menacing.

Mark Ruffalo has most of the best scenes of the film with Chris. The Hulk version finally gets to speak his heart out and he’s the cutest monster one can ever come across.

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie fills the missing space of Natalie Portman. Yes, she still is not Thor’s love interest but she’s on the way to becoming one.

Idris Elba as Heimdall does more than just opening the Bifrost gates for our superheroes. Jeff Goldblum is the latest hilarious additional as Grandmaster. He has been given some lame yet gut-busting lines and is in one of the two post-credit scenes.

Taika Waititi has an extended cameo (bigger than the Stan Lee) as Korg and he brings the house down with this adorable rock-monster. Benedict Cumberbatch’s little get together scene is just a tease to the craziness we are going to witness in Avengers: Infinity War.

Thor: Ragnarok Movie Review: Direction, Music

Taika Waititi has taken a franchise which was about to die and has made it immortal. Which first was just about hopping from one realm to another has now got an entertaining twist. To keep someone interested for the entire 130 minutes is not a piece of cake and Taika has excelled in achieving this.

Mark Mothersbaugh, the guy famous for his work in Jump Street and Transylvania franchise is on the top of his game in Thor: Ragnarok. Taking Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song as Thor’s theme proved to be a masterstroke. Marvel has never been known for its brilliant music but Thor: Ragnarok is here to change many things including this one.

Thor: Ragnarok Movie Review: The Last Word

Just go and live the madness! Take a trip without snorting any drugs. Be a witness to the revolution of superhero movies starting with this one. Thor: Ragnarok will be easily remembered as one the best movies ever made.

Four stars!

Thor: Ragnarok Movie Trailer

Thor: Ragnarok Movie releases on 3rd November, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Thor: Ragnarok Movie .