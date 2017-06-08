Rating: 1.5/5 Stars (One and half stars)

Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Rusell Crowe

Director: Alex Kurtzman

What’s Good: The best part about this film is probably the fact that they contained this painfully boring story in just 2 hours of a run time.

What’s Bad: Superhuman or Supervillain, this Mummy movie is far different from what the series has served us before in the name of Egyptian curses.

Loo Break: Yeah! Unless you plan to get Mummified in the audi.

Watch or Not?: This Hollywood release could unnecessarily be heavy for your pocket since it’s 3D. Do yourself a favor and buy a few drinks from that money, you won’t need to get to a theater to see a Mummy then!

Nick Morton (Tom Cruise) is a soldier by profession but a thief by virtue. He and his colleague, Chris (Jake Johnson) steal antiquities during their mission and make money from the black market.

This time, in the middle eastern war zone, Nick along with Chris, accidentally unearths the tomb of evil Egyptian sorceress Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella). In this discovery, he is also accompanied by Jenny Halsey (Annabelle Wallis) who is an archaeological expert.

Interestingly, Ahmanet is a forgotten Egyptian queen who was mummified alive and is now set to return through her chosen one, who is Nick. His strange connection to her pulls him towards her.

Yet with Halsey by his side, Morton’s biggest challenge is to stop the resurrected monster from her furious rampage through the streets of London.

Will he succeed at stopping Ahmanet?

The Mummy Review: Script Analysis

The Mummy comes as the first in Universal’s special ‘Dark Universe’ studio that is expected to revive all monster films belonging to the studio under one fancy banner. Well, I’d say from the start of the film, the Dark Universe logo is the only dark thing that you may see here.

Originally, the Mummy series has been successful in providing light horror with historic twists and was a fun affair till the Brendon Fraser times. This new film comes with one big twist and that itself pulls it apart from the rest of the franchise. There is a superhero feel to this, be it in terms of action or characters.

Even Rusell Crowe’s Henry Hyde inspired character doesn’t find itself to be a perfect fit in this story.

Cruise’s character, on the other hand, seems like it’s just out of the Mission Impossible films where he moves from one action bit to another. Of course, not a slight panic in his eyes.

The film establishes its back story in a jiffy at the start and I hate to admit it but the ancient Egyptian folklore looks much more interesting than Cruise and his half-girlfriend running around the streets of England.

Considering they are building a franchise, there is more effort directed towards leaving things unexplained for the next part than actually making this story engaging.

The humor in the film is pretty much on the ‘Knight & Day‘ level. Yes! Imagine how poorly written a film this is.

There is no build up here, every action is taken the next moment and let’s accept how predictable this film is. We genuinely know!

The Mummy Review: Star Performance

Tom Cruise is at his worst point in the career right now. If you were unhappy with the Jack Reachers and Knight & Days of his career, here comes your nightmare. The poor lad is given a character that has absolutely no spark. Imagine, even Crusie’s inherent charm can’t save this film.

Sofia Boutella, on the other hand, is a deliciously gorgeous villain. She looks sultry in the scary way.

Rusell Crowe is wasted in this film. The actor deserves so much better.

Annabelle Wallis does an average job as Halsey.

The Mummy Review: Direction, Music

There is something about this film that looks so much borrowed. The action sequences are not crafted upto the mark and the plane sequence with Cruise is just a poor reminder of MI stunts.

Cruise’s scenes where he has visions about Ahmanet’s moves are like Harry Potter and Voldemort’s connections. If only Cruise had a character like Snape to teach him Occlumency. (Now wouldn’t that be interesting!)

The background score too doesn’t help much. In fact, in most cases it drives you crazy because the music is much more impactful than what you see.

Visual effects are average, in major cases borrowed from other films and hence the lack of novelty kills your attention. Although, given that Alex Kurtzman has this film as his first directorial with VFX needs, he certainly has a vision.

It is confused between being an action spectacle and horror genre. Also, 3D viewing seems completely unnecessary for this.

The Mummy Review: The Last Word

The Mummy is just another Tom Cruise film where the 54-year old continues to sell us his man-child image. Neither scary nor engaging, we are certainly not looking forward to a sequel. A 1.5/5 for this.

The Mummy Trailer

The Mummy releases on 9th June 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching The Mummy.