Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni

Director: Sankalp Reddy

What’s Good: As a war film, The Ghazi Attack has enough fodder to make up for a riveting watch.

What’s Bad: Kay Kay Menon’s slightly over the top act, a few glitches in the plot and a highly dramatic dialogue.

Loo Break: Anytime in the first half, you wouldn’t feel like in the second.

Watch or Not?: The Ghazi Attack is interesting enough as a story untold. It could be your pick if you have liking for war films.

User Rating:

S21- INS Rajput, led by Captain Rann Vijay Singh (Kay Kay Menon), Lieutenant Arjun Verma (Rana Daggubati) and Officer Devraj (Atul Kulkarni) is sent on a recce mission in Bay Of Bengal for any hint of Pakistani activity after intelligence reports suggesting the same.

Rann Vijay Singh is a hot headed captain who doesn’t shy away from a war and wants to kill the enemy at first sight. Arjun on the other hand is ordered to maintain peace and await for orders. While Devraj tries to be the peacemaker between the two, Pakistani submarine, Ghazi is planning their attack.

PNS Ghazi and INS Rajput are onto one another, launching torpedoes. How S21 in spite of being hit once not only survive but come out victorious is what we see.

The Ghazi Attack Review: Script Analysis

Touted to be India’s first war at sea film, The Ghazi Attack does manage to hook you into a story of Indian Navy’s classified mission, that has been less glorified in our textbooks.

Dealing with historic events in Indian cinema is not easy and hence the makers post a huge disclaimer, even mentioning their actors, directors as ‘law abiding citizens of the country’.

Talking about the cinematic liberties mentioned in it, one can surely say, a overly dramatic dialogue should have been last on their list. Can they ever make a war film without making it a jingoistic affair? For the entire first half, there is too much stress over Singh’s character, an aggressive Captain, hell bent to go on a war, defying orders. There is also an emotional sub-plot attached to him that could have been easily chopped off.

On the other hand, there is also the Pakistani captain who is more busy giving menacing looks than orders.

Also, the whole angle of Taapsee Pannu and a child who are refugees of East Pakistan landing up on the Indian submarine is slightly far fetched.

Where the film’s plot wins is the detailing that it provides in the procedures followed on a submarine. The technical decisions that Verma takes in the second half when Ghazi is at a stone away distance from them.

The second half is completely gripping with a cat and mouse chase happening between the two submarines and a funny dialogue like the Pakistani Captain saying “Ye Captain hai ya liftman” when Indian submarine shifts up and down, adjusting to the Pakistani shooting range is funny enough.

The Ghazi Attack Review: Star Performance

Kay Kay Menon is a brilliant actor but here, he goes overboard as the eccentric Captain. There are scenes where he reminds us his Brigadier Pratap act from Shaurya but doesn’t come close to that excelling role.

Rana Daggubati does a surprisingly decent job. His calm act as Arjun Verma is impressive. Also, the actor’s personality is a treat in the Navy uniform.

Atul Kulkarni is one actor who can pull off any character. As officer Devraj he is excellent.

Late actor Om Puri is a part of the film and what can we say about him. He makes an impact with his limited role too.

Taapsee Pannu has a role that is a unnecessary addition and hence there’s not much we can say about her shocked expression all through the film.

Rahul Singh as Ghazi’s captain hams in his role. You’ll be tired of his menacing looks.

The Ghazi Attack Review: Direction, Music

Sankalp Reddy debuts as a director with this film. He recently made a statement that he has stayed in a submarine for over a year and well I’d say he researched well.

The production design of the film is impressive. The submarine insides with their lofty instruments are well made and give you a complete feel of being a part of Naval ship.

The second half is fast paced and quite literally takes you to the edge of the seat.

VFX could have been much better and that’s where the film loses majorly. If only, the underwater sequences were made to look more real, it would have been another experience. Particularly, the scene where the torpedo hits the submarine.

Background score could have been worked on better. Particularly, the music playing whilst the Pakistani Captain is in the frame is extremely irritating.

Luckily, the director makes no mistake of adding any songs to the film.

The Ghazi Attack Review: The Last Word

The Ghazi Attack has a riveting story and good performances from its lead cast. It lacks perfection in terms of its visual appeal. A 3/5 for this one.

The Ghazi Attack Trailer

The Ghazi Attack releases on 17th feb, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching The Ghazi Attack.