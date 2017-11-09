Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Movie Review: Bride & Groom Shine In This Failed Marriage

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda, Govind Namdev

Director: Ratnaa Sinha

What’s Good: When you’ve Rajkummar Rao he probably is the best thing about your film, Kriti Kharbanda’s earnest attempt & few good moments in the first half.

What’s Bad: The entire second half, dragging long yawn-fest sequences & never-ending climax (In a bad way!).

Loo Break: Whenever you want in the second half!

Watch or Not?: Go enjoy a real wedding rather than having popcorn while watching a half-baked one.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana has a story set in Kanpur & it revolves around a wedding. Satyendra Mishra (Rajkummar Rao) – having a government job of a clerk and Aarti Shukla (Kriti Kharbanda) – MA pass and aspiring to be an IAS officer. Following the stereotypical society, Mishra’s don’t want their going-to-be daughter-in-law to work & earn. Who can stop love? This is what our Bollywood movies are been teaching us since its existence.

Satyendra & Aarti’s love story takes an unfortunate twist and both of them choose to go their ways. Years later destiny brings them together followed by many loud & dragging sequences. (Don’t) Watch it know why the film is titled as Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Movie Review: Script Analysis

Directed by Anubhav Sinha’s wife Ratnaa Sinha, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana lacks major ingredients used to cook a delicious film. Written by Kamal Pandey, the film gets on your nerves in the second half. Even decent performances fail to leave the desired impact.

It’s a mashup of many Bollywood movies – Badrinath Ki Dulhania & Bareilly Ki Barfi from the recent ones. First-half sails smooth but you’ll wish the film to end soon courtesy its repetitive narration. Loud melodrama & unconvincing turn of events make the movie unbearable to watch.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Movie Review: Star Performance

Rajkummar Rao, yet again, delivers a fine performance. He is the master of grasping accents and he does a wonderful job in this one too. His honesty towards his artworks for him this time too. It’s always unfortunate to see when actors like him are wasted due to lack of better story support.

Kriti Kharbanda is the kind of girl who many out there will relate themselves to. She did an amazing job in Guess Iin London and here too she sways you with her charm until director decides to inject some more drama into her character. She needs good scripts to prove herself.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Movie Review: Direction, Music

Ratnaa Sinha’s direction is good for sometime but gets sluggish for rest of the film. When you don’t have a proper story in hand, even Christopher Nolan couldn’t save you. The story is the major weak point of the film. This film fails to earn what Badrinath Ki Dulhania achieved earlier this year – the connect.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana has music composed by multiple composers in Anand Raj Anand, Arko and Rashid Khan. A couple of songs are good supporting the situations but rest of them are just another additional cons. Not a single song has any shelf value.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Movie Review: The Last Word

Skip this wedding! Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is a failed and stereotypical attempt of tackling issues like dowry and sexism. You can watch it for Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda – if this single reason is enough for you.

Two Stars!

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Trailer

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana releases on 10th November, 2017.

