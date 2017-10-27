Rukh Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Manoj Bajpayee, Smita Tambe, Kumud Mishra

Director: Atanu Mukherjee

What’s Good: Attention staggering performances by everyone, path-less-travelled screenplay and a story that holds your guts till the last second.

What’s Bad: Pace gets sluggish sometimes diverting your well-invested attention

Loo Break: Loo break in a whodunit thriller? You’ll be declared as the murderer if you take one

Watch or Not?: Watch it only if you’ve the patience to sit through and let the story sink in like a slow reacting drug.

Rukh is about the mysterious life of a textile businessman Diwakar (Manoj Bajpayee). He plays chess with his ill Father, talks with his wife and takes a drive which proves to be his last one. His son Dhruv (Adarsh Gourav) who was living his hostel life in exile returns to home facing this unfortunate death of his father.

The entire story is about the aftermath of Diwakar’s death and Dhruv’s inclusion in the investigation. It also unveils shades of people revolving around Diwakar’s life. Adarsh’s backstory dating back to his school time is also showed mounting your doubts about the arising situations.

Rukh Review: Script Analysis

Atanu Mukherjee, never for a second makes you feel he’s a debuting with Rukh. He effulgently carries multiple sub-plots within the story. Manoj Bajpayee, Adarsh Gourav, Kumud Mishra – everyone has abounding things going on yet so crisply managed by Atanu.

Entering Bollywood with a genre as risky as whodunit won Atanu brownie points even before it got released. To make your actors perform along with ensuring the story doesn’t get blurred in the way is what a good director’s basic job is. Atanu scores a home run on the first pitch of his career.

Rukh Review: Star Performance

After playing small in My Name Is Khan and Mom, Adarsh Gourav has hit the ball out of the park with Rukh. He speaks with his silence. Staying calm and composed without getting boring is an achievement, Adarsh wins it.

Manoj Bajpayee has mastered the art of blowing everyone’s mind with his performance every time. Though he’s around for comparatively shorter screen time, his every second of presence makes you feel his pain.

Smita Tambe as Nandini (Diwakar’s wife) is an artist who sketches her role with every passing second. By the end of the film, you saw her role as an abstract painting of sadness. Kumud Mishra who plays Manoj Bajpayee’s businessman partner remains true to his character exploring different shades of him throughout.

Rukh Review: Direction, Music

Atanu Mukherjee, from the first scene, declares it that the film is not just a typical whodunit. As Manoj plays chess with his father (in the first scene) he leaves the game in between saying “Phir kabhi shuru karenge,” as his father protests “Khatam nahi hua abhi.” For many this will be a simple scene, but Atanu has given a wonderful hidden message of ‘to-the-new-beginnings’.

These kinds of movies do not require the huge involvement of music but Amit Trivedi has done an applaudable job once again. Rukh has just 2 songs Hai Baaki and Khidki, both send chills down the spine as they play in the background. “Dekho ek taraf hai subah ho chali, par andar abhi bhi raatein na dhali,” written by Sidhant Mago the songs infuse life in already living scenes.

Rukh Review: The Last Word

Rukh is not your usual Bollywood thriller, it has subtexts, every scene defines something. It requires only your patience and nothing else. Go for it only if you can keep your phones aside for the entire film and sell yourself to it.

Three Stars!

Rukh releases on 27th October 2017.

