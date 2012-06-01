A small time thief (Akshay Kumar) wants to mend his ways for the love of his life (Sonakshi Sinha). But he ends up taking care of a young girl who thinks he is her father. Where does this lead them? Read the review of Rowdy Rathore for more.
Rating: 3/5 stars (Three stars)
Star cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Nassar and others.
What’s Good: The comic scenes; the action sequences; Akshay Kumar’s performance; the music.
What’s Bad: The contrived screenplay; a few boring portions of the drama.
Verdict: Rowdy Rathore entertains in parts.
Watch or Not?: Watch it for Akshay Kumar’s performance and the comedy.
Rowdy Rathore is the remake of the Telugu film Vikramarkudu.
Shiva (Akshay Kumar), a small-time thief in Mumbai, falls in love with Priya (Sonakshi Sinha), a girl from Patna, who is in Mumbai to attend a marriage. Shiva makes his way into Priya’s heart and she also starts loving him. Shiva tells her the truth about him being a thief and resolves to give up crime forever.
But before that, he decides to swindle one last person for a large sum of money. This leads Shiva to Chinki, a young girl, who thinks that Shiva is her father. Flummoxed by what is happening, but forced to keep Chinki with her [as a police officer (Yashpal Sharma) keeps his eye on him], Shiva slowly starts loving the innocent child. Although he tries keeping Chinki away from Priya’s eyes, the latter finds out about Chinki. Angry and hurt, Priya leaves for Patna.
Shiva is heartbroken. Soon, unknown goons attack him, taking him to be Vikram Rathore, Chinki’s real father. While many unknown persons help Shiva run to safety with Chinki in his arms, he is soon surrounded by the goons. It is then that Vikram Rathore (Akshay Kumar) makes an appearance and saves the day. But he is grievously injured in the fight.
What happens next? Who is Vikram Rathore? Does he survive? Why are the goons attacking Vikram and Chinki? What does Shiva do next? Is he able to win back Priya’s love? The rest of the drama and the climax answer these questions.
Rowdy Rathore Review: Script Analysis
The screenplay, based on the Telugu hit, is commonplace but entertaining in parts. Especially, the comedy scenes work well with the audiences. The initial portion of the drama, when Shiva’s character is being introduced, is lovely. Ditto for the pre-climax and the climax. The screenplay of the latter half is such that there is ample scope for action, which has been choreographed very well.
However, the portion, where the fact that Shiva and Vikram Rathore are look-alikes is revealed to the viewer, is not convincing at all. The writer provides no explanation behind Shiva and Vikram Rathore looking exactly the same. Moreover, the revelation is not even shocking to the audience as there already is a clue that Shiva has a look-alike in Chinki’s father. If this aspect had been dealt with more deftly, the scene where Vikram Rathore rescues Shiva and Chinki from the goons might have been much more explosive. Logic and common sense has been given a short shrift at many places in the drama but this won’t necessarily prove to be an obstacle for the layperson to enjoy it. The more discerning audiences might ask several questions, which, mostly, will remain unanswered.
The latter half, when all the action moves to a fictitious village in Bihar, is fast-paced. Emotions abound the script, but at most times, they fail to touch the heart. Dialogues, penned by Shiraz Ahmed, are outstanding at places and alright at others. All in all, the script works because of the action and the comedy.
Rowdy Rathore Review: Star Performances
Akshay Kumar is in his element as the conman Shiva. He makes you laugh with his comic timing and eccentric mannerisms. As Vikram Rathore, he is endearing beyond doubt, but he seems to be trying too hard to play the honest cop at times. Overall, he does very well in the double role. Sonakshi Sinha, as Priya, is alright and does what is required of her. Nassar is villainous to a fault. His dubbing could have been better and clearer. Paresh Ganatra is a delight in the role of Shiva’s friend. Yashpal Sharma, as a police inspector, is fine. The girl playing Chinki is cute. The actor playing Titla is far from scary. Mushtaq Khan, Anant Jog and others offer good support. Kareena Kapoor adds glam value in a cameo. Prabhu Devaa and Darshan Jariwala are alright in their guest appearances.
Rowdy Rathore Review: Direction & Technical Aspects
Prabhu Devaa’s direction is good as he manages to make narrative fast-paced and interesting for the most part. Sajid-Wajid’s music is super-hit, although, the film could have done without a couple of songs. Lyrics, penned by Sameer, Faiz Anwar, Shiraz Ahmed and Sajid, are nice. Background music, by Sandeep Chowta, adds to the drama. Saroj Khan, Prabhu Devaa and Bosco Martis’ song picturisations are wonderful. Wasiq Khan’s sets are realistic. Cinematography, by Santosh Thundiyil, is very good. The action is well-done. Visual effects are near-perfect. Sanjay Sankla’s editing is sharp.
Rowdy Rathore Review: The Last Word
On the whole, Rowdy Rathore is entertaining in parts. You’ll enjoy it if you do not have too many expectations. Watch out for the return of Akshay Kumar to some serious comedy and action!
Rowdy Rathore Trailer
Rowdy Rathore releases on 1 June 2012.
