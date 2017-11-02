Ribbon Movie Review: A Dark Plot Twist Ruined By A Sluggish Story

As every other urban couple living in Mumbai Ribbon has its lead pair Karan Mehra (Sumeet Vyas) and Sahana Mehra (Kalki Koechlin).

Ribbon Movie Review Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Star Cast: Kalki Koechlin, Sumeet Vyas,Kiara Majithia

Director: Rakhee Sandilya

What’s Good: Twist in the second half, plain-spoken attempt of showing simple relatable things.

What’s Bad: The pace of the film is slower than the traffic jam in Mumbai (Yeah, that’s true), sloppy camera work cutting out the leads while they’re still delivering dialogues.

Loo Break: Few in the first half, second half has a twist intriguing you to watch it.

Watch or Not?: For the honesty towards the subject of the story but then don’t complain about anything else.

As every other urban couple living in Mumbai Ribbon has its lead pair Karan Mehra (Sumeet Vyas) and Sahana Mehra (Kalki Koechlin). As every other pair, Karan & Sahana are in no hurry to have baby but as every other pair the girl undesirably gets pregnant. Sahana faces some issues because of her pregnancy as Karan stands by her at every point.

The first half is stretched as they welcome baby, have maid issues, try to cope up with new life. The real story starts in the second half when all of a sudden director plans to hit you where it hurts the most. Without giving any spoiler, second half is where the film finds its life.

Ribbon Movie Review: Script Analysis

Director Rakhee Sandilya along with Rajeev Upadhyay has penned the plodding script of the film. From the scene one there are numerous unwanted scenes added in the screenplay which do nothing but waste minutes. It’s always okay to have long pauses but it’s never okay include bloated dead scenes.

Yes, it’s the kind of a film where you’ll feel you’re sitting in a dining room of this couple watching their journey but sitting for a long time without any appetizers make the show boring. Crisp editing, a good background score and much better writing is what this film required.

Ribbon Movie Review: Star Performance

Kalki Koechlin plays her role with utmost honesty. She slays and lays few of the scenes. But again, an actor’s performance is always affected by script. Both Kalki and Sumeet’s performances flows away in the stagnant water.

Sumeet Vyas also delivers a wonderful performance but he also becomes a victim to the slothful script. He excels in few scenes roaring out to every casting director out there sending a message of how good talent he is. Special mention, Kiara Majithia – little girl playing the role of Sumeet and Kalki spreads her cuteness in the second half.

Ribbon Movie Review: Direction, Music

This is Rakhee Sandilya’s debut movie as a director but unfortunately she has done pretty average job. She tries to mashup a lot of things in one story but ends up acing only one. If only she could’ve focused more on what she’s serving in the first half rather than keeping the main product under wraps until it was too late.

There are just two songs in the film, both of them fails to hype up the already dragged pace. Background score is almost close to nil which at times makes you feel like you’re watching a video shot on your phone camera. A big disappointment regarding background score.

Ribbon Movie Review: The Last Word

At the end of all, Ribbon tries to portray something really bad happening around us. It’s just the sludgy route it takes that bothers throughout. Watch only if you can ignore all of the above flaws.

Two and a half Stars!

Ribbon Trailer:

Ribbon releases on 03rd November, 2017.

