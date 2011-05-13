A young couple – Rajkumar Yadav and Kainaz Motivala – decides to spend a cosy weekend alone in a secluded bungalow, which has been fitted with cameras by the guy. Things go wrong when the duo discovers that there is a ghost in the house. Read the review of Ragini MMS for more.

Business rating: 3 stars

Cast: Rajkumar Yadav, Kainaz Motivala.

What’s Good: Rajkumar Yadav’s fantastic performance; chilling horror; youthful sex.

What’s Bad: The abrupt ending; lack of explanation for the behaviour of the ghost.

Verdict: Ragini MMS will entice and excite the youth for its fine blend of sex and horror.

Loo break: None at all.

Watch or Not?: Watch it for the sex and the horror.

Balaji Telefilms, ALT Entertainment and iRock Films’ Ragini MMS (A) is a sex-horror drama. Uday (Rajkumar Yadav) and Ragini (Kainaz Motivala) are seeing each other and decide to spend a weekend all alone in a secluded bungalow. Without Ragini’s knowledge, Uday has promised a wheeler-dealer to make a sex video with Ragini for circulation in the sex market. The wheeler-dealer, called Panditji, has, therefore, got cameras fitted in all the rooms of the deserted bungalow to capture all the hot action between Uday and his girlfriend.

Things go wrong when Ragini’s friend, Pia (Janice), and her boyfriend, Vishal (Rajat), stop by at the bungalow while on their way to a weekend getaway. Uday is frustrated because submitting the sex video would ensure him a break in films or so he has been promised. Ragini tries to be civil to her friend and the boyfriend, both of who sneak into Uday and Ragini’s bedroom and realise that the two have planned to have kinky sex. At one point of time, Pia even announces her desire to spend the night at the bungalow with Ragini and Uday, much to the annoyance of the latter. However, Vishal, who has gone to the toilet, emerges a while later, angry that Uday had locked him inside a room. Of course, Uday has done no such thing but Vishal orders Pia to leave immediately with him. Even as the friends leave, Uday and Ragini don’t realise that the house is haunted and it is the ghost of a lady who lived in it, which had locked the door.

Anyway, Uday and Ragini settle in bed for a night of passion but they are in for the fright of their life. Strange things start happening as the ghost becomes active. To make matters worse, Uday has handcuffed Ragini to the bed and can’t find the key now. Soon, Uday gets killed by the ghost right in front of a scared Ragini’s eyes. Petrified, Ragini screams, shouts, cries out for help and sheds tears but there’s no soul around to come to her rescue.

Does Ragini manage to free herself? Does anybody come to her rescue? What happens to Pia and Vishal? Does the ghost also attack Ragini?

The film’s first half is laden with a lot of sex and a hint of horror. Post-interval, the emphasis is on horror.

Ragini MMS Review – Script Analysis

Pavan Kirpalani’s story is interesting, especially for the youth because it mixes sex with horror intelligently. The screenplay, penned by Pavan Kirpalani and Vaspar Dandiwala, keeps the interest level quite high because it is taut. However, there are two aspects the screenplay writers have not dwelt upon: firstly, why is the spirit out to kill some people more venomously and hurriedly than others, and secondly, why is somebody spared while some others are not spared. Had there been a solid justification for the person escaping the spirit’s murderous designs, the audience would’ve felt more satisfied. However, this ‘defect’ would not come in the way of the enjoyment of the audience because the ‘defect’ is out only in the end by which time the viewers have already enjoyed themselves in two ways – voyeuristic and audio pleasure because of the sex scenes and the sexual language used, and the chilling and thrilling scenes and sound effects. The absence of a solid reason, as mentioned above, cannot change the judgement of the audience and make them not like the film with retrospective effect, so to say.

In penning the sex scenes, the writers have not spared any chance to titillate the viewers and have used vulgar language to satiate the baser instincts of young boys and girls. The sound effects of the horror scenes are terrific and terrifying. The best part of the drama is that it unfolds very naturally and gives the feeling that this could happen with anyone. Mayank Tiwari’s dialogues are extremely appropriate.

Ragini MMS Review – Performances & Direction

Rajkumar Yadav does a fantastic job. Whether it is scenes of his frustration, mock anger or fear, he is superb in all of them. Kainaz Motivala is also effective. She plays the modern girl out on a night alone with her boyfriend ably. Her expressions when she is scared and when she is helpless are good. Janice acts naturally. Rajat is appropriate. Others provide very good support.

Pavan Kirpalani’s direction is very good. The narration of the story keeps the audience involved throughout. However, the ending does seem abrupt and keeps the viewers less than fully satisfied. Background music (Faizan Hussain and Agnel Boman) is lovely. Songs (Faizan Hussain, Agnel Roman and Shamir Tandon) are fair. Tribhuvan Babu’s camerawork is excellent. Pooja Ladha Surti, Tushar Shivan and Rajesh Panchal’s editing is sharp. Labyrinth’s special effects and Jeetu Singh’s action scenes are of a good standard.

Ragini MMS Review – Komal Nahta’s Verdict

On the whole, low-budget Ragini MMS will be loved by the youngsters for both, the sex quotient and the horror element. It will prove to be a good earning proposition for all concerned, the producers already having made a comfortable profit by selling its territorial and other rights.