Rating: 3.5 stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade, Sonali Kulkarni, Samiksha Bhatnagar

Director: Shreyas Talpade

What’s Good: The lead cast and the script which makes you laugh and smile

What’s Bad: Hardly anything

Loo Break: Not at all

Watch or Not?: Absolutely. Without any second thought, it’s a must watch this season

The film starts off with the introduction of the three lead characters of the film viz., Jagavar Chaudhary (Sunny Deol), Vinay Sharma (Bobby Deol), and Arjun Singh (Shreyas Talpade). Life is as busy and normal as usual for the trio, who are not even remotely connected with each other. Suddenly, one day, while Jagavar Chaudhary’s sister’s engagement gets canceled, Arjun Singh’s engagement gets canceled as well and Vinay Sharma’s wife stages a walk out of his life and threatens for a divorce. The reason for the hat trick of mishaps zeros down to just one reason: a poster featuring Jagavar Chaudhary, Vinay Sharma, and Arjun Singh, in which they appeal to everyone to do ‘nasbandhi’ (vasectomy). Thus, they earn the title of being ‘Poster Boys’. The best part is that the trio gets entangled into this muck without any fault of theirs. After the posters create havoc everywhere and also in everyone’s lives, Jagavar Chaudhary, Vinay Sharma and Arjun Singh plan to investigate the case by themselves.

After they reach the photographer who furnished their snaps, he pleads innocence and leads them to the government’s health department, whose officers happen to be the reason for the mess. What ensues in the health department are a mere lethargic attitude of the officers, due to which, despite many oppositions, the trio challenge the government to prove their innocence. When the court becomes a living example of ‘taareekh pe tareekh’, the trio decide to go all out and launch a ‘nude campaign’ to prove their innocence. Will the trio be successful in proving their innocence, will the government hear their mercy petitions and declare them innocents and what happens off their lives, in the end, is what forms the rest of the film.

Poster Boys Review: Script Analysis

Poster Boys in an official remake of the 2014 Marathi hit Poshter Boyz, which, in turn, had been is inspired by a real life incident. The script and the screenplay of Poster Boys are extremely simple, lucid and unassuming. One really has to learn from the film’s script writers (Bunty Rathore, Paritosh Painter) as to what writing a simple yet stunningly magnetic script is all about. The film’s first half is as hilarious as the film’s laugh-a-riot second half. There is not even a single dull moment in the film.

There are times when you actually fall off the chair laughing your hearts out! The film is loaded with an overdose (and we are not complaining) of outstanding one liners and dialogues. There is not even a single line in the film which is out of place or out of context.

Poster Boys Review: Star Performance

In a film that’s totally dedicated to the ‘Poster Boys’, it’s the trio of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade who take turns to impress you with their acting prowess. The comic timing that the trio exudes is simply superlative. Even though Sunny Deol happens to be the senior most amongst Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade, there is not even a single moment when he was not at par with them in terms of seriousness or comic timing. It’s really nice to see Sunny Deol attempt his hand in comedy. The way in which he takes the jokes from his earlier films very sportingly on him is really remarkable. Ditto for Bobby Deol, who even has his mobile’s ringtone as ‘Soldier Soldier Meethi Batein Bolkar’, which happens to be the hit title song from his film Soldier.

Shreyas Talpade, who has time and again proved his acting prowess in films like Iqbal, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Golmaal Returns elevates his acting as well as his comic timing in Poster Boys. It’s really remarkable and endearing to see the chemistry between Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade, which results in yielding exceptional results. The actors who play Shreyas Talpade’s sidekicks also contribute a major chunk to the film’s funny moments. Sonali Kulkarni as Sunny Deol’s wife is very sweet and decent, something which had been expected out of her. Rest of the actors helps the film move forward.

Poster Boys Review: Direction, Music

After having proved his mettle as an actor in both Hindi and Marathi languages, the multi-talented Shreyas Talpade makes an extremely impressive directorial debut with Poster Boys. The way in which he has handled the film is extremely incredible. There were many moments and scenes in the film which could have gone out of hand, had it not been for his next-to-flawless direction. The best part about his direction is that he has utilized all the characters (including him) in the right proportions, without letting anyone being over utilized or under-utilized, which is definitely a mark of a great film maker. Brownie points to Shreyas Talpade for tweaking the original Marathi script in order to retain Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol’s image.

As far as the film’s music is concerned, the film starts off with the melodious hit track ‘Oye hoye kudiyan sheher di yaan’. The film does have songs, which have been utilized in proper proportions. The songs have not been thrusted or forced in the film, but have been properly woven with the narrative, which helps in the film move forward.

Poster Boys Review: The Last Word

If you liked the original Marathi film Poshter Boyz, then, you are bound to like Poster Boys as well. And for all those who have not seen the original, do yourself a favour. Go and watch Poster Boys, which redefines clean comedy, something that Bollywood had been deprived of, for quite some time now. The film, which is definitely bound to pick up majorly through word of mouth, has all the required elements and potential to become a blockbuster.

Poster Boys Trailer

Poster Boys releases on 8th September 2017.

