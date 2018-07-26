Mission: Impossible – Fallout Movie Review: 22 Years & A Never Aging Tom Cruise!

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin.

Director: Christopher McQuarrie.

What’s Good: To see how Tom Cruise, even after 22 years since he first acted in an MI film, still retains all the characteristics of Ethan Hunt, it’s so good to have back those masking pleasures & high-flying stunts.

What’s Bad: It gets a little more than usual time to explain what’s happening, narration gets complicated at places to understand for someone who has seen the previous movies as it has released.

Loo Break: Do you want Tom Cruise to come in the disguise of a maintenance guy and beat you back to your Audi.

Watch or Not?: It would fairly be impossible to miss this one even if you haven’t watched a single part from the franchise.

User Rating:

As it was predicted by the hardcore fans of the series, we see Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) getting a self-destructive message about the mission he’s about to hop in. We are introduced to a group of terrorists called as Apostles who are planning to use three plutonium cores for nuclear attacks on the Vatican, Jerusalem and Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Ethan gets tagged with CIA assassin August Walker (Henry Cavill) to accomplish this mission which looks impossible as every M:I movie. With the help of his old mate Luther (Ving Rhames) and Benji (Simon Pegg), Hunt hunts the nuclear devices before they can be used for the attacks. Those who are in the M:I universe know what they’re going to get in the end & those who are unaware count the minutes down with the ticking bomb in the climax.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Movie Review: Script Analysis

Christopher McQuarrie has leveled up the way M:I movies are narrated. What started with Rogue Nation, continues with Fallout & thanks to McQuarrie for keeping the franchise in a zone where it’s not been a mockery. An angry Henry Cavill screams at Tom Cruise, “Why won’t you just die Ethan?” – wasn’t he following the franchise since the start? All of the helicopter sequence was added post the final draft of the script was ready and it seemed forcedly weaved to the script. It definitely looked grand & was impactful but connect was missing.

McQuarrie, since Rogue Nation, has been playing around well the traditional canvas on which the last few parts of this franchise were sketched. He has retained few trademark ingredients of the series, adding much more class to it. In one particular scene, he has followed the art of silence mastered by Martin Scorsese in which an action scene has been executed without any chaotic BGM.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Movie Review: Star Performance

Tom Cruise refuses to age! 22 long years. I was 4 when the first M:I released, now I’m struggling to carve my way into life but Tom is still cruising his way into the series like he made his debut yesterday. Yes, there are signs of wrinkling on his face but with that charm, I’m sure no one will even notice. Henry Cavill should remain in his superhero costume and someone please give him a mask with that mustache.

Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg act as the fillers. They’re not the team we’ve seen in the initials M:I films but balance it out with very well infused humour and some thrills. Rebecca Ferguson makes a comeback as Ilsa & she’s just about fine. Not got much to do but looked beautiful as always. Sean Harris, wish he could’ve had a better written role.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Movie Review: Direction, Music

From part 1 to part 5, every Mission Impossible movie has had a different director. But Mission: Impossible – Fallout was helmed by McQuarrie, who also helmed the last one, Rogue Nation. It clearly has a lot of references from it and also we can see why he was retained – because he did a wonderful job. Whereas the initial few parts of the franchise showed how technology can be fooled, the last few ones took a dramatic turn into being realistic.

Lorne Balfe, the protege of Hans Zimmer (Not in a literal way) has done melodically well with the score of the film. Since the part 1, the music composers of every instalment try to make a better use of the main theme of the film. Balfe has done the justice and added a zimmery touch to the score.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Fallout is high on the trademarked action on which M:I franchise has been thriving on over the years. It’s a roller coaster ride of intelligent screenplay, intriguing plot and a never-aging Tom Cruise.

Three and a half stars!

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Movie Trailer

Mission: Impossible – Fallout Movie releases on 27th July, 2018.

Share with us your experience of watching Mission: Impossible – Fallout Movie .